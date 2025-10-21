Updated 21 October 2025 at 17:53 IST
Gold Hits Rs 1.30 Lakh, Silver Soars to Rs 1.58 Lakh: Is It Time to Buy or Hold Off?
Gold in India hits Rs 1.30 lakh/10g, silver climbs to Rs1.58 lakh/kg, fueled by MCX futures gains, global price surge, and a weakening dollar. Investors weigh buying now or waiting for corrections, while industrial demand and central bank purchases drive metals’ rally.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Gold and silver prices in India have reached unprecedented levels, with 24-carat gold touching Rs 1.30 lakh per 10 grams and silver climbing to Rs 1.58 lakh per kilogram. This surge has prompted investors to reconsider their strategies: should they buy now or wait for a potential correction?
MCX Futures Surge
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery experienced a significant rally, rising by Rs 3,580 (2.82%) to Rs 1,30,588 per 10 grams. Notably, on Friday, gold futures surged to an all-time high of Rs1,32,294 before settling at Rs1,27,008, marking a sharp decline from the peak.
Similarly, silver futures for December delivery rose by Rs 1,571 (1%) to Rs 1,58,175 per kilogram. Despite this gain, silver had previously dropped nearly 6% from record highs, reflecting the volatility in the market.
International Market Dynamics
Globally, gold prices have reached a record high of $4,359.40 per ounce, driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases, and a weakening U.S. dollar. The dollar index has declined by approximately 9% in 2025, making gold more attractive to investors seeking safe-haven assets.
Silver has also witnessed a significant rally, surpassing $50 per ounce, a level not seen since 1980. This surge is attributed to a combination of industrial demand, particularly in electronics and solar energy, and investor interest as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.
Reasons Behind the Surge
Several factors have contributed to the recent surge in gold and silver prices:
Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing conflicts and uncertainties have driven investors towards safe-haven assets like gold and silver.
Central Bank Purchases: Increased buying by central banks, especially in emerging markets, has bolstered demand.
Weakening U.S. Dollar: A decline in the value of the dollar has made gold and silver more appealing to investors holding other currencies.
Industrial Demand: Growing applications of silver in technology and renewable energy sectors have heightened its demand.
