Gold Hits Rs 1.30 Lakh, Silver Soars to Rs 1.58 Lakh: Is It Time to Buy or Hold Off?

Gold and silver prices in India have reached unprecedented levels, with 24-carat gold touching Rs 1.30 lakh per 10 grams and silver climbing to Rs 1.58 lakh per kilogram. This surge has prompted investors to reconsider their strategies: should they buy now or wait for a potential correction?

MCX Futures Surge

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery experienced a significant rally, rising by Rs 3,580 (2.82%) to Rs 1,30,588 per 10 grams. Notably, on Friday, gold futures surged to an all-time high of Rs1,32,294 before settling at Rs1,27,008, marking a sharp decline from the peak.



Similarly, silver futures for December delivery rose by Rs 1,571 (1%) to Rs 1,58,175 per kilogram. Despite this gain, silver had previously dropped nearly 6% from record highs, reflecting the volatility in the market.

International Market Dynamics

Globally, gold prices have reached a record high of $4,359.40 per ounce, driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases, and a weakening U.S. dollar. The dollar index has declined by approximately 9% in 2025, making gold more attractive to investors seeking safe-haven assets.



Silver has also witnessed a significant rally, surpassing $50 per ounce, a level not seen since 1980. This surge is attributed to a combination of industrial demand, particularly in electronics and solar energy, and investor interest as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations.

Reasons Behind the Surge

Several factors have contributed to the recent surge in gold and silver prices:



Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing conflicts and uncertainties have driven investors towards safe-haven assets like gold and silver.



Central Bank Purchases: Increased buying by central banks, especially in emerging markets, has bolstered demand.



Weakening U.S. Dollar: A decline in the value of the dollar has made gold and silver more appealing to investors holding other currencies.



Industrial Demand: Growing applications of silver in technology and renewable energy sectors have heightened its demand.