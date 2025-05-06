Gold Hits Two-Week High As Demand Rises: Check Latest Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

The prices of the yellow-metal rose to a two-week high on Tuesday as concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans amped-up interest in gold, while investors eagerly wait for the Federal Reserve Policy meeting on Wednesday.

Spot gold increased 0.9% to $3,362.69 per ounce at 0632 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 22 earlier in the session.

Additionally, gold futures in the United States climbed 1.5% to $3,370.40.

According to market strategist Yeap Jun Rong, "Gold prices have a strong run-up to start this week, with investors returning to the safe-haven asset to hedge against portfolio volatility amid renewed tariff concerns from U.S. President Donald Trump."

The Fed's interest rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments are being closely watched. In its last decision in December, the Fed kept its policy rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range.

Gold Prices In Delhi

The price of gold in Delhi today is ₹9,861 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹9,040 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹7,397 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Gold Prices In Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai today is ₹9,846 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹9,025 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹7,384 per gram for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

Gold Prices In Bengaluru