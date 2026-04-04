Gold Price In India Plummets 17% From Record High: Check Gold Rates In Mumbai, Delhi & Other Key Cities

Gold Prices: Amid rising tensions linked to the ongoing US-Iran war, which has already entered its fifth week, the gold prices are likely to record a 2.20% weekly surge. The MCX gold rate closed at ₹1,49,650 per 10 gm, and COMEX gold price finished at $4,679.70/oz.

Meanwhile, gold is under Trump's spell, especially after his recent address to nation which reduced ceasefire hope and resulted in rising oil prices, while strengthening the USD.

However, the US payroll jobs data is expected to offset inflation fears and resilience in the US economy. This strengthens the case for the Federal Reserve to maintain a hawkish bias, supporting the dollar and limiting upside in bullion.

Also Read: US Markets Shift Focus to Inflation and Earnings as Oil Prices Pinch

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Gold Price Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

On Saturday, April 4, the gold prices in India stood at Rs 15,094 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,836 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,321 per gram for 18 karat gold. Check gold rates in key cities across India.

In Delhi, the for 24 karat gold per gram rate stood at ₹15,109, ₹13,851 for 22 karat gold per gram, and ₹11,336 for 18 karat gold per gram.

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In Mumbai, the 24 karat gold price per gram stood at ₹15,093, ₹13,835 for 22 karat gold per gram, and ₹11,320 for 18 karat gold per gram.

In Bengaluru, the 24 karat gold price per gram stood at ₹15,093, ₹13,835 for 22 karat gold per gram, and ₹11,320 for 18 karat gold per gram.

In Chennai, the 24 karat gold prices stood at ₹15,218, ₹13,950 for 22 karat gold per gram, and ₹11,635 for 18 karat gold per gram.