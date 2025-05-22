Gold prices have increased in comparison to yesterday. Today 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 9,791 (49 rupees hike), 22-carat gold is at Rs 8,975 (45 rupees hike) and 18-carat is at Rs 7,344 (37 rupees hike).

Buyers are advised to observe gold prices before making any purchases. In times of uncertainty like the financial crisis, gold has acted as a safe haven of investment. One must assess the market factors such as currency depreciation, volatile policies, slowing global economic growth, demand for call, interest rates etc, all impact the prices of gold.



Per Gram Gold Prices in Major Western Cities

Ahmedabad: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9796. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9747 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.60.

Surat: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9796. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9747 and the 10-day average at Rs 9583.40.

Mumbai: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9573.60.

Jaipur: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9806. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9757 and the 10-day average at Rs 9,593.40.

Per Gram Gold Prices in Major Southern Cities

Chennai: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.



Bangalore: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9573.40.

Hyderabad: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9573.60.

Kolkata: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.

Per Gram Gold Prices in Major Northern and Eastern Cities

Chandigarh: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9806. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9757 and the 10-day average at Rs 9,593.40.

Visakhapatnam: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.

Lucknow: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9806. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9757 and the 10-day average at Rs 9,593.40.

Madurai: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.

