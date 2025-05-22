Updated May 22nd 2025, 11:06 IST
Gold prices have increased in comparison to yesterday. Today 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 9,791 (49 rupees hike), 22-carat gold is at Rs 8,975 (45 rupees hike) and 18-carat is at Rs 7,344 (37 rupees hike).
Buyers are advised to observe gold prices before making any purchases. In times of uncertainty like the financial crisis, gold has acted as a safe haven of investment. One must assess the market factors such as currency depreciation, volatile policies, slowing global economic growth, demand for call, interest rates etc, all impact the prices of gold.
Ahmedabad: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9796. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9747 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.60.
Surat: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9796. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9747 and the 10-day average at Rs 9583.40.
Mumbai: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9573.60.
Jaipur: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9806. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9757 and the 10-day average at Rs 9,593.40.
Chennai: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.
Bangalore: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9573.40.
Hyderabad: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9573.60.
Kolkata: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.
Chandigarh: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9806. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9757 and the 10-day average at Rs 9,593.40.
Visakhapatnam: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.
Lucknow: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9806. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9757 and the 10-day average at Rs 9,593.40.
Madurai: 24-carat Gold prices have increased, currently valued at Rs 9791. It is an increase from yesterday at Rs 9742 and the 10-day average at Rs 9578.40.
Gold rates made a sharp rebound on May 21st, 2025 following a dip in prices. Gold prices are expected to remain volatile this week due to fluctuations in the dollar index and Russia-Ukraine deal.
