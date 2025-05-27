Updated May 27th 2025, 12:09 IST
Gold prices in India for 24 karat gold are valued at Rs 9,813 (Rs 49 increase), 22 karat gold is valued at Rs 8,995 (Rs 45 increase) and 18 karat gold is valued at Rs 7,360 (Rs 37 increase).
Gold has always been a commodity with cultural significance in our country, but now gold’s relevance in the Indian sphere is tending toward an investment opportunity. Gold has acted as a perfect anchor to hedge against inflation. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial to avoid or minimise losses.
|City
|18 Carat
|22 Carat
|24 Carat
|Agartala
|₹72,525
|₹88,642
|₹96,700
|Agra
|₹72,203
|₹88,248
|₹96,270
|Ahmedabad
|₹72,278
|₹88,339
|₹96,370
|Aizawl
|₹72,473
|₹88,578
|₹96,630
|Allahabad
|₹72,203
|₹88,248
|₹96,270
|Amritsar
|₹72,188
|₹88,229
|₹96,250
|Aurangabad
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Bangalore
|₹72,270
|₹88,330
|₹96,360
|Bareilly
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Belgaum
|₹72,270
|₹88,330
|₹96,360
|Bhopal
|₹72,293
|₹88,358
|₹96,390
|Bhubaneswar
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Chandigarh
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Chennai
|₹72,420
|₹88,513
|₹96,560
|Coimbatore
|₹72,420
|₹88,513
|₹96,560
|Daman
|₹72,330
|₹88,403
|₹96,440
|Dehradun
|₹72,248
|₹88,303
|₹96,330
|Delhi
|₹72,090
|₹88,110
|₹96,120
|Dhanbad
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Dispur
|₹72,368
|₹88,449
|₹96,490
|Faridabad
|₹72,195
|₹88,238
|₹96,260
|Gandhinagar
|₹72,308
|₹88,376
|₹96,410
|Gangtok
|₹72,593
|₹88,724
|₹96,790
|Ghaziabad
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Gurgaon
|₹72,195
|₹88,238
|₹96,260
|Guwahati
|₹72,368
|₹88,449
|₹96,490
|Gwalior
|₹72,293
|₹88,358
|₹96,390
|Howrah
|₹72,120
|₹88,147
|₹96,160
|Hubli
|₹72,270
|₹88,330
|₹96,360
|Hyderabad
|₹72,330
|₹88,403
|₹96,440
|Imphal
|₹72,518
|₹88,633
|₹96,690
|Indore
|₹72,293
|₹88,358
|₹96,390
|Itanagar
|₹72,420
|₹88,513
|₹96,560
|Jabalpur
|₹72,293
|₹88,358
|₹96,390
|Jaipur
|₹72,203
|₹88,248
|₹96,270
|Jodhpur
|₹72,203
|₹88,248
|₹96,270
|Kalyan
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Kanpur
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Kerala
|₹72,435
|₹88,532
|₹96,580
|Kochi
|₹72,435
|₹88,532
|₹96,580
|Kohima
|₹72,540
|₹88,660
|₹96,720
|Kolhapur
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Kolkata
|₹72,120
|₹88,147
|₹96,160
|Kota
|₹72,203
|₹88,248
|₹96,270
|Lakshadweep
|₹72,923
|₹89,128
|₹97,230
|Lucknow
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Ludhiana
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Madurai
|₹72,420
|₹88,513
|₹96,560
|Mangalore
|₹72,270
|₹88,330
|₹96,360
|Manipur
|₹72,518
|₹88,633
|₹96,690
|Meerut
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Mumbai
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Mysore
|₹72,270
|₹88,330
|₹96,360
|Nagpur
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Nashik
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Noida
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Odisha
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Panaji
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Patna
|₹72,173
|₹88,211
|₹96,230
|Puducherry
|₹72,473
|₹88,578
|₹96,630
|Pune
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Punjab
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Raipur
|₹72,188
|₹88,229
|₹96,250
|Rajahmundry
|₹72,330
|₹88,403
|₹96,440
|Rajkot
|₹72,308
|₹88,376
|₹96,410
|Ranchi
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Shillong
|₹72,503
|₹88,614
|₹96,670
|Silvassa
|₹72,330
|₹88,403
|₹96,440
|Solapur
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Srinagar
|₹72,338
|₹88,413
|₹96,450
|Surat
|₹72,308
|₹88,376
|₹96,410
|Thane
|₹72,210
|₹88,257
|₹96,280
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹72,435
|₹88,532
|₹96,580
|Thrissur
|₹72,435
|₹88,532
|₹96,580
|Tirupati
|₹72,330
|₹88,403
|₹96,440
|Vadodara
|₹72,308
|₹88,376
|₹96,410
|Varanasi
|₹72,233
|₹88,284
|₹96,310
|Vijayawada
|₹72,330
|₹88,403
|₹96,440
|Visakhapatnam
|₹72,330
|₹88,403
|₹96,440
Exchange Rate: If the rupee falls against the dollar, gold becomes expensive in the local Indian market. When prices fall in the global markets, Indian consumers cannot benefit from this gain due to the weakening of the rupee.
International Factors: Global market conditions determine the price of gold. Volatile polices from another nation, the slowing of economic growth and exchange rates all have an impact on current gold prices.
Global Demand: Demand for precious metals plays an important role in determining the gold rates today in India. A country with such an affinity towards gold used during festivals and important events, demand by default tends to be high. When demand falls due to circumstances, gold prices tend to fall as well.
Interest Rates: Interest rates in countries like the US affect gold prices. When these rates go higher, gold prices tend to fall, and prices rise when rates go lower.
Government Intervention: Governments tend to discourage the consumption of gold when gold prices rise, leading to a current account deficit. To avoid this deficit, the government introduces policies to deter people from buying gold. Governments may also intervene by slashing duties when prices are too high and hiking prices through duties if they view the prices as too low.
Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. With the recent US elections, investors had vested confidence in President Donald Trump’s term and began selling gold, expecting gains from equity markets, leading to prices to fall. Noticing his erratic policies, they began purchasing more gold and used it as a safety instrument. These unpredictable prices are expected to remain such in this and the following year.
Governments may introduce or slash duties depending on how these prices move, but predicting this is challenging.
