Updated May 27th 2025, 12:09 IST

Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate In Your City Today, May 27, 2025 - List

Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial to avoid or minimise losses. Factors that affect gold prices are government policies, exchange rates, global market conditions, interest rates, etc.

Reported by: Johann Solanki
Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today | Image: Sora AI

Gold prices in India for 24 karat gold are valued at Rs 9,813 (Rs 49 increase), 22 karat gold is valued at Rs 8,995 (Rs 45 increase) and 18 karat gold is valued at Rs 7,360 (Rs 37 increase).

Gold has always been a commodity with cultural significance in our country, but now gold’s relevance in the Indian sphere is tending toward an investment opportunity. Gold has acted as a perfect anchor to hedge against inflation. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial to avoid or minimise losses.

Gold Prices Today

City18 Carat22 Carat24 Carat
Agartala₹72,525₹88,642₹96,700
Agra₹72,203₹88,248₹96,270
Ahmedabad₹72,278₹88,339₹96,370
Aizawl₹72,473₹88,578₹96,630
Allahabad₹72,203₹88,248₹96,270
Amritsar₹72,188₹88,229₹96,250
Aurangabad₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Bangalore₹72,270₹88,330₹96,360
Bareilly₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Belgaum₹72,270₹88,330₹96,360
Bhopal₹72,293₹88,358₹96,390
Bhubaneswar₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Chandigarh₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Chennai₹72,420₹88,513₹96,560
Coimbatore₹72,420₹88,513₹96,560
Daman₹72,330₹88,403₹96,440
Dehradun₹72,248₹88,303₹96,330
Delhi₹72,090₹88,110₹96,120
Dhanbad₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Dispur₹72,368₹88,449₹96,490
Faridabad₹72,195₹88,238₹96,260
Gandhinagar₹72,308₹88,376₹96,410
Gangtok₹72,593₹88,724₹96,790
Ghaziabad₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Gurgaon₹72,195₹88,238₹96,260
Guwahati₹72,368₹88,449₹96,490
Gwalior₹72,293₹88,358₹96,390
Howrah₹72,120₹88,147₹96,160
Hubli₹72,270₹88,330₹96,360
Hyderabad₹72,330₹88,403₹96,440
Imphal₹72,518₹88,633₹96,690
Indore₹72,293₹88,358₹96,390
Itanagar₹72,420₹88,513₹96,560
Jabalpur₹72,293₹88,358₹96,390
Jaipur₹72,203₹88,248₹96,270
Jodhpur₹72,203₹88,248₹96,270
Kalyan₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Kanpur₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Kerala₹72,435₹88,532₹96,580
Kochi₹72,435₹88,532₹96,580
Kohima₹72,540₹88,660₹96,720
Kolhapur₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Kolkata₹72,120₹88,147₹96,160
Kota₹72,203₹88,248₹96,270
Lakshadweep₹72,923₹89,128₹97,230
Lucknow₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Ludhiana₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Madurai₹72,420₹88,513₹96,560
Mangalore₹72,270₹88,330₹96,360
Manipur₹72,518₹88,633₹96,690
Meerut₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Mumbai₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Mysore₹72,270₹88,330₹96,360
Nagpur₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Nashik₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Noida₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Odisha₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Panaji₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Patna₹72,173₹88,211₹96,230
Puducherry₹72,473₹88,578₹96,630
Pune₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Punjab₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Raipur₹72,188₹88,229₹96,250
Rajahmundry₹72,330₹88,403₹96,440
Rajkot₹72,308₹88,376₹96,410
Ranchi₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Shillong₹72,503₹88,614₹96,670
Silvassa₹72,330₹88,403₹96,440
Solapur₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Srinagar₹72,338₹88,413₹96,450
Surat₹72,308₹88,376₹96,410
Thane₹72,210₹88,257₹96,280
Thiruvananthapuram₹72,435₹88,532₹96,580
Thrissur₹72,435₹88,532₹96,580
Tirupati₹72,330₹88,403₹96,440
Vadodara₹72,308₹88,376₹96,410
Varanasi₹72,233₹88,284₹96,310
Vijayawada₹72,330₹88,403₹96,440
Visakhapatnam₹72,330₹88,403₹96,440

What Factors Affect Gold Prices?

Exchange Rate: If the rupee falls against the dollar, gold becomes expensive in the local Indian market. When prices fall in the global markets, Indian consumers cannot benefit from this gain due to the weakening of the rupee.

International Factors: Global market conditions determine the price of gold. Volatile polices from another nation, the slowing of economic growth and exchange rates all have an impact on current gold prices. 

Global Demand: Demand for precious metals plays an important role in determining the gold rates today in India. A country with such an affinity towards gold used during festivals and important events, demand by default tends to be high. When demand falls due to circumstances, gold prices tend to fall as well.

Interest Rates: Interest rates in countries like the US affect gold prices. When these rates go higher, gold prices tend to fall, and prices rise when rates go lower.

Government Intervention: Governments tend to discourage the consumption of gold when gold prices rise, leading to a current account deficit. To avoid this deficit, the government introduces policies to deter people from buying gold. Governments may also intervene by slashing duties when prices are too high and hiking prices through duties if they view the prices as too low.

Market Trends and Outlook

Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. With the recent US elections, investors had vested confidence in President Donald Trump’s term and began selling gold, expecting gains from equity markets, leading to prices to fall. Noticing his erratic policies, they began purchasing more gold and used it as a safety instrument. These unpredictable prices are expected to remain such in this and the following year.

Governments may introduce or slash duties depending on how these prices move, but predicting this is challenging. 

