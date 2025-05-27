Gold prices in India for 24 karat gold are valued at Rs 9,813 (Rs 49 increase), 22 karat gold is valued at Rs 8,995 (Rs 45 increase) and 18 karat gold is valued at Rs 7,360 (Rs 37 increase).

Gold has always been a commodity with cultural significance in our country, but now gold’s relevance in the Indian sphere is tending toward an investment opportunity. Gold has acted as a perfect anchor to hedge against inflation. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial to avoid or minimise losses.

Gold Prices Today

City 18 Carat 22 Carat 24 Carat Agartala ₹72,525 ₹88,642 ₹96,700 Agra ₹72,203 ₹88,248 ₹96,270 Ahmedabad ₹72,278 ₹88,339 ₹96,370 Aizawl ₹72,473 ₹88,578 ₹96,630 Allahabad ₹72,203 ₹88,248 ₹96,270 Amritsar ₹72,188 ₹88,229 ₹96,250 Aurangabad ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Bangalore ₹72,270 ₹88,330 ₹96,360 Bareilly ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Belgaum ₹72,270 ₹88,330 ₹96,360 Bhopal ₹72,293 ₹88,358 ₹96,390 Bhubaneswar ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Chandigarh ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Chennai ₹72,420 ₹88,513 ₹96,560 Coimbatore ₹72,420 ₹88,513 ₹96,560 Daman ₹72,330 ₹88,403 ₹96,440 Dehradun ₹72,248 ₹88,303 ₹96,330 Delhi ₹72,090 ₹88,110 ₹96,120 Dhanbad ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Dispur ₹72,368 ₹88,449 ₹96,490 Faridabad ₹72,195 ₹88,238 ₹96,260 Gandhinagar ₹72,308 ₹88,376 ₹96,410 Gangtok ₹72,593 ₹88,724 ₹96,790 Ghaziabad ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Gurgaon ₹72,195 ₹88,238 ₹96,260 Guwahati ₹72,368 ₹88,449 ₹96,490 Gwalior ₹72,293 ₹88,358 ₹96,390 Howrah ₹72,120 ₹88,147 ₹96,160 Hubli ₹72,270 ₹88,330 ₹96,360 Hyderabad ₹72,330 ₹88,403 ₹96,440 Imphal ₹72,518 ₹88,633 ₹96,690 Indore ₹72,293 ₹88,358 ₹96,390 Itanagar ₹72,420 ₹88,513 ₹96,560 Jabalpur ₹72,293 ₹88,358 ₹96,390 Jaipur ₹72,203 ₹88,248 ₹96,270 Jodhpur ₹72,203 ₹88,248 ₹96,270 Kalyan ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Kanpur ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Kerala ₹72,435 ₹88,532 ₹96,580 Kochi ₹72,435 ₹88,532 ₹96,580 Kohima ₹72,540 ₹88,660 ₹96,720 Kolhapur ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Kolkata ₹72,120 ₹88,147 ₹96,160 Kota ₹72,203 ₹88,248 ₹96,270 Lakshadweep ₹72,923 ₹89,128 ₹97,230 Lucknow ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Ludhiana ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Madurai ₹72,420 ₹88,513 ₹96,560 Mangalore ₹72,270 ₹88,330 ₹96,360 Manipur ₹72,518 ₹88,633 ₹96,690 Meerut ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Mumbai ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Mysore ₹72,270 ₹88,330 ₹96,360 Nagpur ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Nashik ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Noida ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Odisha ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Panaji ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Patna ₹72,173 ₹88,211 ₹96,230 Puducherry ₹72,473 ₹88,578 ₹96,630 Pune ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Punjab ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Raipur ₹72,188 ₹88,229 ₹96,250 Rajahmundry ₹72,330 ₹88,403 ₹96,440 Rajkot ₹72,308 ₹88,376 ₹96,410 Ranchi ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Shillong ₹72,503 ₹88,614 ₹96,670 Silvassa ₹72,330 ₹88,403 ₹96,440 Solapur ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Srinagar ₹72,338 ₹88,413 ₹96,450 Surat ₹72,308 ₹88,376 ₹96,410 Thane ₹72,210 ₹88,257 ₹96,280 Thiruvananthapuram ₹72,435 ₹88,532 ₹96,580 Thrissur ₹72,435 ₹88,532 ₹96,580 Tirupati ₹72,330 ₹88,403 ₹96,440 Vadodara ₹72,308 ₹88,376 ₹96,410 Varanasi ₹72,233 ₹88,284 ₹96,310 Vijayawada ₹72,330 ₹88,403 ₹96,440 Visakhapatnam ₹72,330 ₹88,403 ₹96,440

What Factors Affect Gold Prices?

Exchange Rate: If the rupee falls against the dollar, gold becomes expensive in the local Indian market. When prices fall in the global markets, Indian consumers cannot benefit from this gain due to the weakening of the rupee.

International Factors: Global market conditions determine the price of gold. Volatile polices from another nation, the slowing of economic growth and exchange rates all have an impact on current gold prices.

Global Demand: Demand for precious metals plays an important role in determining the gold rates today in India. A country with such an affinity towards gold used during festivals and important events, demand by default tends to be high. When demand falls due to circumstances, gold prices tend to fall as well.

Interest Rates: Interest rates in countries like the US affect gold prices. When these rates go higher, gold prices tend to fall, and prices rise when rates go lower.

Government Intervention: Governments tend to discourage the consumption of gold when gold prices rise, leading to a current account deficit. To avoid this deficit, the government introduces policies to deter people from buying gold. Governments may also intervene by slashing duties when prices are too high and hiking prices through duties if they view the prices as too low.

Market Trends and Outlook

Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. With the recent US elections, investors had vested confidence in President Donald Trump’s term and began selling gold, expecting gains from equity markets, leading to prices to fall. Noticing his erratic policies, they began purchasing more gold and used it as a safety instrument. These unpredictable prices are expected to remain such in this and the following year.