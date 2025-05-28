Updated May 28th 2025, 11:42 IST
Gold prices in India for 24 karat gold is valued at Rs 9748, 22 karat gold is valued at Rs 8,935, and 18 karat gold is valued at Rs 7,311 on 28 May 2025. The prices compared to yesterday have remained the same. No price fluctuations have been observed.
Gold has always been a significant commodity with cultural significance in India, but gold’s relevance now focuses on dual aspects of luxury and investment. When equity and debt markets stumble, gold acts as a perfect anchor. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial, as even small volatility has led to major losses.
|City
|18 Carat
|22 Carat
|24 Carat
|Agartala
|₹71,910
|₹87,890
|₹95,880
|Agra
|₹71,588
|₹87,496
|₹95,450
|Ahmedabad
|₹71,663
|₹87,588
|₹95,550
|Aizawl
|₹71,850
|₹87,817
|₹95,800
|Allahabad
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Amritsar
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Aurangabad
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Bangalore
|₹71,633
|₹87,551
|₹95,510
|Bareilly
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Belgaum
|₹71,633
|₹87,551
|₹95,510
|Bhopal
|₹71,648
|₹87,569
|₹95,530
|Bhubaneswar
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Chandigarh
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Chennai
|₹71,783
|₹87,734
|₹95,710
|Coimbatore
|₹71,783
|₹87,734
|₹95,710
|Daman
|₹71,685
|₹87,615
|₹95,580
|Dehradun
|₹71,610
|₹87,523
|₹95,480
|Delhi
|₹71,453
|₹87,331
|₹95,270
|Dhanbad
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Dispur
|₹71,723
|₹87,661
|₹95,630
|Faridabad
|₹71,558
|₹87,459
|₹95,410
|Gandhinagar
|₹71,670
|₹87,597
|₹95,560
|Gangtok
|₹71,955
|₹87,945
|₹95,940
|Ghaziabad
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Gurgaon
|₹71,558
|₹87,459
|₹95,410
|Guwahati
|₹71,723
|₹87,661
|₹95,630
|Gwalior
|₹71,648
|₹87,569
|₹95,530
|Howrah
|₹71,475
|₹87,358
|₹95,300
|Hubli
|₹71,633
|₹87,551
|₹95,510
|Hyderabad
|₹71,685
|₹87,615
|₹95,580
|Imphal
|₹71,880
|₹87,853
|₹95,840
|Indore
|₹71,648
|₹87,569
|₹95,530
|Itanagar
|₹71,783
|₹87,734
|₹95,710
|Jabalpur
|₹71,648
|₹87,569
|₹95,530
|Jaipur
|₹71,565
|₹87,468
|₹95,420
|Jodhpur
|₹71,565
|₹87,468
|₹95,420
|Kalyan
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Kanpur
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Kerala
|₹71,790
|₹87,743
|₹95,720
|Kochi
|₹71,790
|₹87,743
|₹95,720
|Kohima
|₹71,895
|₹87,872
|₹95,860
|Kolhapur
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Kolkata
|₹71,475
|₹87,358
|₹95,300
|Kota
|₹71,565
|₹87,468
|₹95,420
|Lakshadweep
|₹72,278
|₹88,339
|₹96,370
|Lucknow
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Ludhiana
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Madurai
|₹71,783
|₹87,734
|₹95,710
|Mangalore
|₹71,633
|₹87,551
|₹95,510
|Manipur
|₹71,880
|₹87,853
|₹95,840
|Meerut
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Mumbai
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Mysore
|₹71,633
|₹87,551
|₹95,510
|Nagpur
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Nashik
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Noida
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Odisha
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Panaji
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Patna
|₹71,535
|₹87,432
|₹95,380
|Puducherry
|₹71,828
|₹87,789
|₹95,770
|Pune
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Punjab
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Raipur
|₹71,543
|₹87,441
|₹95,390
|Rajahmundry
|₹71,685
|₹87,615
|₹95,580
|Rajkot
|₹71,670
|₹87,597
|₹95,560
|Ranchi
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Shillong
|₹71,858
|₹87,826
|₹95,810
|Silvassa
|₹71,685
|₹87,615
|₹95,580
|Solapur
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Srinagar
|₹71,700
|₹87,633
|₹95,600
|Surat
|₹71,670
|₹87,597
|₹95,560
|Thane
|₹71,573
|₹87,478
|₹95,430
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹71,790
|₹87,743
|₹95,720
|Thrissur
|₹71,790
|₹87,743
|₹95,720
|Tirupati
|₹71,685
|₹87,615
|₹95,580
|Vadodara
|₹71,670
|₹87,597
|₹95,560
|Varanasi
|₹71,595
|₹87,505
|₹95,460
|Vijayawada
|₹71,685
|₹87,615
|₹95,580
|Visakhapatnam
|₹71,685
|₹87,615
|₹95,580
Exchange Rate: If the rupee falls against the dollar, gold prices become expensive in the local Indian market. When prices fall in the global markets, Indian consumers cannot benefit from this gain due to the weakening of the rupee.
International Factors: Global market conditions determine the price of gold. Volatile policies emanating from another nation, as well as slowing economic growth and exchange rates, all have an impact on the current value of gold.
Global Demand: The demand for precious metals plays a significant role in determining the current gold rates in India. In a country with such an affinity towards gold used during festivals and important events, demand by default tends to be high. When demand falls due to circumstances, gold prices tend to fall as well.
Interest Rates: Interest rates in countries like the US affect gold prices. When these rates rise, gold prices tend to fall, and prices rise when rates fall.
Government Intervention: Governments tend to discourage the consumption of gold when gold prices rise, leading to a current account deficit. To avoid this deficit, the government introduces policies to deter people from buying gold. Governments may also intervene by slashing duties when prices are too high and hiking prices through duties if they view the prices as too low.
Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. In the recent US elections, investors had vested their confidence in President Donald Trump’s term and began selling gold, leading to a price fall. Noticing his erratic policies, they began purchasing more gold and used it as a safety instrument. These unpredictable prices are expected to remain in this and the following year.
The inverse relationship between the US dollar and gold prices is another factor. When the dollar rises, the gold prices fall. Investors should keep an eye out for these patterns, ensuring they make precise investment decisions.
Governments may introduce or slash duties depending on how these prices move, but predicting this is a challenge.
