Updated May 28th 2025, 11:42 IST

Gold Price Today: Check Gold Rate In Your City Today, May 28, 2025 - List

Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial to avoid or minimise losses. Factors that affect gold prices are government policies, exchange rates, global market conditions, interest rates, etc.

Reported by: Johann Solanki
Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today | Image: Sora AI

Gold prices in India for 24 karat gold is valued at Rs 9748, 22 karat gold is valued at Rs 8,935, and 18 karat gold is valued at Rs 7,311 on 28 May 2025. The prices compared to yesterday have remained the same. No price fluctuations have been observed.

Gold has always been a significant commodity with cultural significance in India, but gold’s relevance now focuses on dual aspects of luxury and investment.  When equity and debt markets stumble, gold acts as a perfect anchor. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial, as even small volatility has led to major losses.

Gold Prices Today

City18 Carat22 Carat24 Carat
Agartala₹71,910₹87,890₹95,880
Agra₹71,588₹87,496₹95,450
Ahmedabad₹71,663₹87,588₹95,550
Aizawl₹71,850₹87,817₹95,800
Allahabad₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Amritsar₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Aurangabad₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Bangalore₹71,633₹87,551₹95,510
Bareilly₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Belgaum₹71,633₹87,551₹95,510
Bhopal₹71,648₹87,569₹95,530
Bhubaneswar₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Chandigarh₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Chennai₹71,783₹87,734₹95,710
Coimbatore₹71,783₹87,734₹95,710
Daman₹71,685₹87,615₹95,580
Dehradun₹71,610₹87,523₹95,480
Delhi₹71,453₹87,331₹95,270
Dhanbad₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Dispur₹71,723₹87,661₹95,630
Faridabad₹71,558₹87,459₹95,410
Gandhinagar₹71,670₹87,597₹95,560
Gangtok₹71,955₹87,945₹95,940
Ghaziabad₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Gurgaon₹71,558₹87,459₹95,410
Guwahati₹71,723₹87,661₹95,630
Gwalior₹71,648₹87,569₹95,530
Howrah₹71,475₹87,358₹95,300
Hubli₹71,633₹87,551₹95,510
Hyderabad₹71,685₹87,615₹95,580
Imphal₹71,880₹87,853₹95,840
Indore₹71,648₹87,569₹95,530
Itanagar₹71,783₹87,734₹95,710
Jabalpur₹71,648₹87,569₹95,530
Jaipur₹71,565₹87,468₹95,420
Jodhpur₹71,565₹87,468₹95,420
Kalyan₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Kanpur₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Kerala₹71,790₹87,743₹95,720
Kochi₹71,790₹87,743₹95,720
Kohima₹71,895₹87,872₹95,860
Kolhapur₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Kolkata₹71,475₹87,358₹95,300
Kota₹71,565₹87,468₹95,420
Lakshadweep₹72,278₹88,339₹96,370
Lucknow₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Ludhiana₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Madurai₹71,783₹87,734₹95,710
Mangalore₹71,633₹87,551₹95,510
Manipur₹71,880₹87,853₹95,840
Meerut₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Mumbai₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Mysore₹71,633₹87,551₹95,510
Nagpur₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Nashik₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Noida₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Odisha₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Panaji₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Patna₹71,535₹87,432₹95,380
Puducherry₹71,828₹87,789₹95,770
Pune₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Punjab₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Raipur₹71,543₹87,441₹95,390
Rajahmundry₹71,685₹87,615₹95,580
Rajkot₹71,670₹87,597₹95,560
Ranchi₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Shillong₹71,858₹87,826₹95,810
Silvassa₹71,685₹87,615₹95,580
Solapur₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Srinagar₹71,700₹87,633₹95,600
Surat₹71,670₹87,597₹95,560
Thane₹71,573₹87,478₹95,430
Thiruvananthapuram₹71,790₹87,743₹95,720
Thrissur₹71,790₹87,743₹95,720
Tirupati₹71,685₹87,615₹95,580
Vadodara₹71,670₹87,597₹95,560
Varanasi₹71,595₹87,505₹95,460
Vijayawada₹71,685₹87,615₹95,580
Visakhapatnam₹71,685₹87,615₹95,580

What Factors Affect Gold Prices?


Exchange Rate: If the rupee falls against the dollar, gold prices become expensive in the local Indian market. When prices fall in the global markets, Indian consumers cannot benefit from this gain due to the weakening of the rupee.

International Factors: Global market conditions determine the price of gold. Volatile policies emanating from another nation, as well as slowing economic growth and exchange rates, all have an impact on the current value of gold.

Global Demand: The demand for precious metals plays a significant role in determining the current gold rates in India. In a country with such an affinity towards gold used during festivals and important events, demand by default tends to be high. When demand falls due to circumstances, gold prices tend to fall as well.

Interest Rates: Interest rates in countries like the US affect gold prices. When these rates rise, gold prices tend to fall, and prices rise when rates fall.

Government Intervention: Governments tend to discourage the consumption of gold when gold prices rise, leading to a current account deficit. To avoid this deficit, the government introduces policies to deter people from buying gold. Governments may also intervene by slashing duties when prices are too high and hiking prices through duties if they view the prices as too low.

Market Trends and Outlook


Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. In the recent US elections, investors had vested their confidence in President Donald Trump’s term and began selling gold, leading to a price fall. Noticing his erratic policies, they began purchasing more gold and used it as a safety instrument. These unpredictable prices are expected to remain in this and the following year.

The inverse relationship between the US dollar and gold prices is another factor. When the dollar rises, the gold prices fall. Investors should keep an eye out for these patterns, ensuring they make precise investment decisions.

Governments may introduce or slash duties depending on how these prices move, but predicting this is a challenge.

Published May 28th 2025, 11:42 IST