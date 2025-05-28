Gold prices in India for 24 karat gold is valued at Rs 9748, 22 karat gold is valued at Rs 8,935, and 18 karat gold is valued at Rs 7,311 on 28 May 2025. The prices compared to yesterday have remained the same. No price fluctuations have been observed.

Gold has always been a significant commodity with cultural significance in India, but gold’s relevance now focuses on dual aspects of luxury and investment. When equity and debt markets stumble, gold acts as a perfect anchor. Checking the latest updates on fluctuations in gold prices is crucial, as even small volatility has led to major losses.

Gold Prices Today

City 18 Carat 22 Carat 24 Carat Agartala ₹71,910 ₹87,890 ₹95,880 Agra ₹71,588 ₹87,496 ₹95,450 Ahmedabad ₹71,663 ₹87,588 ₹95,550 Aizawl ₹71,850 ₹87,817 ₹95,800 Allahabad ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Amritsar ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Aurangabad ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Bangalore ₹71,633 ₹87,551 ₹95,510 Bareilly ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Belgaum ₹71,633 ₹87,551 ₹95,510 Bhopal ₹71,648 ₹87,569 ₹95,530 Bhubaneswar ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Chandigarh ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Chennai ₹71,783 ₹87,734 ₹95,710 Coimbatore ₹71,783 ₹87,734 ₹95,710 Daman ₹71,685 ₹87,615 ₹95,580 Dehradun ₹71,610 ₹87,523 ₹95,480 Delhi ₹71,453 ₹87,331 ₹95,270 Dhanbad ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Dispur ₹71,723 ₹87,661 ₹95,630 Faridabad ₹71,558 ₹87,459 ₹95,410 Gandhinagar ₹71,670 ₹87,597 ₹95,560 Gangtok ₹71,955 ₹87,945 ₹95,940 Ghaziabad ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Gurgaon ₹71,558 ₹87,459 ₹95,410 Guwahati ₹71,723 ₹87,661 ₹95,630 Gwalior ₹71,648 ₹87,569 ₹95,530 Howrah ₹71,475 ₹87,358 ₹95,300 Hubli ₹71,633 ₹87,551 ₹95,510 Hyderabad ₹71,685 ₹87,615 ₹95,580 Imphal ₹71,880 ₹87,853 ₹95,840 Indore ₹71,648 ₹87,569 ₹95,530 Itanagar ₹71,783 ₹87,734 ₹95,710 Jabalpur ₹71,648 ₹87,569 ₹95,530 Jaipur ₹71,565 ₹87,468 ₹95,420 Jodhpur ₹71,565 ₹87,468 ₹95,420 Kalyan ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Kanpur ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Kerala ₹71,790 ₹87,743 ₹95,720 Kochi ₹71,790 ₹87,743 ₹95,720 Kohima ₹71,895 ₹87,872 ₹95,860 Kolhapur ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Kolkata ₹71,475 ₹87,358 ₹95,300 Kota ₹71,565 ₹87,468 ₹95,420 Lakshadweep ₹72,278 ₹88,339 ₹96,370 Lucknow ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Ludhiana ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Madurai ₹71,783 ₹87,734 ₹95,710 Mangalore ₹71,633 ₹87,551 ₹95,510 Manipur ₹71,880 ₹87,853 ₹95,840 Meerut ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Mumbai ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Mysore ₹71,633 ₹87,551 ₹95,510 Nagpur ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Nashik ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Noida ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Odisha ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Panaji ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Patna ₹71,535 ₹87,432 ₹95,380 Puducherry ₹71,828 ₹87,789 ₹95,770 Pune ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Punjab ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Raipur ₹71,543 ₹87,441 ₹95,390 Rajahmundry ₹71,685 ₹87,615 ₹95,580 Rajkot ₹71,670 ₹87,597 ₹95,560 Ranchi ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Shillong ₹71,858 ₹87,826 ₹95,810 Silvassa ₹71,685 ₹87,615 ₹95,580 Solapur ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Srinagar ₹71,700 ₹87,633 ₹95,600 Surat ₹71,670 ₹87,597 ₹95,560 Thane ₹71,573 ₹87,478 ₹95,430 Thiruvananthapuram ₹71,790 ₹87,743 ₹95,720 Thrissur ₹71,790 ₹87,743 ₹95,720 Tirupati ₹71,685 ₹87,615 ₹95,580 Vadodara ₹71,670 ₹87,597 ₹95,560 Varanasi ₹71,595 ₹87,505 ₹95,460 Vijayawada ₹71,685 ₹87,615 ₹95,580 Visakhapatnam ₹71,685 ₹87,615 ₹95,580

What Factors Affect Gold Prices?



Exchange Rate: If the rupee falls against the dollar, gold prices become expensive in the local Indian market. When prices fall in the global markets, Indian consumers cannot benefit from this gain due to the weakening of the rupee.

International Factors: Global market conditions determine the price of gold. Volatile policies emanating from another nation, as well as slowing economic growth and exchange rates, all have an impact on the current value of gold.

Global Demand: The demand for precious metals plays a significant role in determining the current gold rates in India. In a country with such an affinity towards gold used during festivals and important events, demand by default tends to be high. When demand falls due to circumstances, gold prices tend to fall as well.

Interest Rates: Interest rates in countries like the US affect gold prices. When these rates rise, gold prices tend to fall, and prices rise when rates fall.

Government Intervention: Governments tend to discourage the consumption of gold when gold prices rise, leading to a current account deficit. To avoid this deficit, the government introduces policies to deter people from buying gold. Governments may also intervene by slashing duties when prices are too high and hiking prices through duties if they view the prices as too low.

Market Trends and Outlook



Gold prices have shown volatility and unpredictability. In the recent US elections, investors had vested their confidence in President Donald Trump’s term and began selling gold, leading to a price fall. Noticing his erratic policies, they began purchasing more gold and used it as a safety instrument. These unpredictable prices are expected to remain in this and the following year.

The inverse relationship between the US dollar and gold prices is another factor. When the dollar rises, the gold prices fall. Investors should keep an eye out for these patterns, ensuring they make precise investment decisions.

Governments may introduce or slash duties depending on how these prices move, but predicting this is a challenge.