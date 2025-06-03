Gold Price Today: Will Gold Hit Rs 99K After Breaking Resistance? See Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & More

Gold Price Prediction: Gold prices in India rose sharply on Monday, following a strong trend in global markets. In Delhi, 24-karat gold climbed Rs 330 to reach Rs 98,930 per 10 grams, up from Rs 98,600 on Friday, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Gold of 99.5% purity also went up by Rs 300 to Rs 98,400 per 10 grams.

Silver also saw a rise of Rs 100, with prices touching Rs 1,00,100 per kg.

Global Factors Behind the Rise

Globally, spot gold jumped $59.21 or 1.8%, reaching $3,348.61 per ounce, boosted by rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over US trade policy.

Markets reacted after US President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on steel and aluminium imports would double from 25% to 50%, starting Wednesday. This created fresh uncertainty in global trade, prompting investors to turn to safe-haven assets like gold.

Adding to the nervousness were ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions and conflicts in the Middle East, which further supported the price rally.

Pullback on Tuesday

Despite Monday’s strong gains, gold prices saw a slight pullback on Tuesday. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,362.57 an ounce, as the US dollar regained some strength from a six-week low. US gold futures also dipped 0.3% to $3,386.60. However, experts say global trade uncertainty continues to support gold in the medium term.

Gold Price Today In Delhi

In Delhi, gold prices today are Rs 9,906 per gram for 24-karat, Rs 9,095 for 22-karat, and Rs 7,442 for 18-karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, the rates are Rs 9,906 for 24-karat, Rs 9,080 for 22-karat, and Rs 7,430 for 18-karat.

Gold Price Today In Bangalore

Bangalore also has the same prices as Mumbai — Rs 9,906 for 24-karat, Rs 9,080 for 22-karat, and Rs 7,430 for 18-karat.

Gold Price Today In Chennai

In Chennai, 24-karat gold is Rs 9,906 per gram, 22-karat is Rs 9,080, and 18-karat is slightly higher at Rs 7,475 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Hyderabad

Gold prices in Hyderabad are Rs 9,906 for 24-karat, Rs 9,080 for 22-karat, and Rs 7,430 for 18-karat.

Gold Price Today In Kolkata

In Kolkata, the prices match those of Hyderabad — Rs 9,906 for 24-karat, Rs 9,080 for 22-karat, and Rs 7,430 for 18-karat.

Gold Price Today In Lucknow

Finally, in Lucknow, 24-karat gold is Rs 9,906 per gram, 22-karat is Rs 9,095, and 18-karat is Rs 7,442 per gram.

What Expert Said?

"Investors' reactions to rising trade and geopolitical tensions caused gold to jump nearly 3% and silver to rise 5%. To further sour relations with trading partners, US President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on steel and aluminium from 25% to 50% beginning Wednesday," said Dr. Renisha Chainani, Head, Research, Augmont

"In the meantime, a Ukrainian drone strike that allegedly destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft sparked a barrage of missile and drone attacks from Moscow, intensifying the war between Russia and Ukraine. Gold prices have broken the range of $3275(Rs 95000) and $3375(Rs 96400) on the upside. If this positive momentum continues, we are likely to see the price rise towards $3450 (Rs 99000)," she added.

What's Next for Gold?