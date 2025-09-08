Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Nears Record High! Check City-Wise Price List For Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Gold prices in India and abroad surged sharply. | Image: Freepik

Gold Price Today: Gold prices in India and abroad surged sharply, inching closer to record highs as investors bet on a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

The yellow metal has emerged as a top safe-haven asset this year, supported by central bank buying, a weakening dollar, and heightened global uncertainties.

Gold Prices in India

In the national capital Delhi, gold prices rose by Rs 900 on Friday to Rs 1,06,970 per 10 grams for standard 24 karat gold, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold of 99.5% purity also advanced by Rs 900 to Rs 1,06,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), up from Rs 1,05,200 previously.

Retail rates across major Indian cities today are as follows:

Gold Price Today In Delhi: Gold is priced at Rs 10,861 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,959 for 22 karat, and Rs 8,148 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai: Gold is priced at Rs 10,848 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,944 for 22 karat, and Rs 8,136 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Chennai: Gold is priced at Rs 10,914 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 10,004 for 22 karat, and Rs 8,284 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Gold is priced at Rs 10,848 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,944 for 22 karat, and Rs 8,136 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Lucknow: Gold is priced at Rs 10,861 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,959 for 22 karat, and Rs 8,148 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Hyderabad: Gold is priced at Rs 10,848 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,944 for 22 karat, and Rs 8,136 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Bengaluru: Gold is priced at Rs 10,848 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,944 for 22 karat, and Rs 8,136 for 18 karat.

Silver, however, remained steady on Friday at Rs 1,25,600 per kg.

Global Trends Push Bullion Higher

Internationally, spot gold was trading near all-time highs on Monday, holding at $3,586.81 per ounce (as of 0121 GMT) after hitting a record $3,599.89 on Friday.

Analysts say the surge has been powered by mounting expectations that the US Federal Reserve will announce an interest rate cut at its September 16–17 meeting.

The latest US jobs report showed weaker-than-expected hiring in August, with unemployment climbing to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%.

Traders have fully priced in a 25-basis-point cut, with a small chance of a larger 50-basis-point cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates typically reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while also weighing on the US dollar, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Key Drivers of the Rally

Gold has risen 37% so far in 2025, following a 27% gain in 2024, cementing its position as one of the strongest-performing assets globally.