Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Crosses Rs 1 Lakh! Check Today’s Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & More

24-karat gold today is priced at Rs 9,851 per gram in Delhi and Lucknow. | Image: Freepik

Gold Price Today In India: Gold prices in India touched a historic milestone on Tuesday, crossing Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams amid a weakening US dollar and rising geopolitical tensions, especially surrounding the US-China trade situation.

The increasing demand for safe-haven assets has driven the price of gold to unprecedented levels.

Global Gold Prices Breach $3,450

In international markets, gold soared to an all-time high of $3,450 per ounce, gaining $80 in a single session. Spot gold briefly touched $3,397.18 per ounce before settling slightly lower at $3,393.49 per ounce. This marks the first time gold futures have crossed the psychological $3,400 mark, showing a sharp rally of about 2.4% in a day. The ongoing uncertainty in global markets continues to support the precious metal.

Indian Gold Prices Close to Rs 1 Lakh Mark

In India, gold prices also witnessed a significant jump on Monday. In Delhi, the price of gold surged by Rs 1,650, bringing it close to the Rs 1 lakh mark per 10 grams. Gold of 99.9% purity was priced at Rs 99,800 per 10 grams, up from Rs 98,150 on Friday. Similarly, gold of 99.5% purity rose by Rs 1,600 to reach Rs 99,300 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 97,700 in the previous session.

So far this year, gold prices in India have gained Rs 20,850 per 10 grams, reflecting a 26.41% increase since December 31 of last year. Analysts cite rising international prices, a weak dollar, and investor demand as key drivers of this surge.

City-Wise Gold Prices Across India:

Gold Price Today In Delhi

In Delhi, the price of 24-karat gold is Rs 9,851 per gram, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,031 per gram. For 18-karat gold (999 gold), the rate stands at Rs 7,390 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Lucknow

Gold prices in Lucknow mirror those in Delhi. 24-karat gold is selling at Rs 9,851 per gram, 22-karat gold at Rs 9,031 per gram, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs 7,390 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,836 per gram, and 22-karat gold is available at Rs 9,016 per gram. The price of 18-karat gold is Rs 7,377 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Kolkata

Kolkata also records a price of Rs 9,836 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 9,016 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 7,377 per gram for 18-karat gold.

Gold Price Today In Chennai

In Chennai, the price for 24-karat gold is Rs 9,836 per gram, while 22-karat gold is available at Rs 9,016 per gram. The rate for 18-karat gold is slightly higher here, at Rs 7,461 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Hyderabad

Gold rates in Hyderabad are in line with other metros. 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,836 per gram, 22-karat gold at Rs 9,016 per gram, and 18-karat gold at Rs 7,377 per gram.

Silver Prices Also on the Rise

Alongside gold, silver prices also moved higher. In the domestic market, silver rose Rs 500 to touch Rs 98,500 per kilogram, up from Rs 98,000 in the previous session. In global trade, spot silver prices rose nearly 1% to reach $32.85 per ounce during Asian market hours.

Gold Futures Surge on MCX