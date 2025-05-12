Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Price Crash By Rs 3,400 – Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and More Cities

Gold prices witnessed a sharp drop of Rs 3,400 on Monday in the national capital. | Image: Freepik

Gold Price Today: Gold prices witnessed a sharp drop of Rs 3,400 on Monday in the national capital, falling to Rs 96,550 per 10 grams, as investors moved away from safe-haven assets.

The decline follows the U.S. decision to implement a 90-day pause on tariffs against Chinese imports. This is the steepest single-day fall in 10 months, as gold of 99.5% purity dropped to Rs 96,100. Silver prices also dipped by Rs 200 to Rs 99,700 per kg.

A recent agreement between the U.S. and China in Geneva led to a cut in reciprocal tariffs—bringing the U.S. rate down from 145% to 30%, and China’s to 10% for 90 days.

This easing of tensions, coupled with a strong rally in equity markets and a 1.42% rise in the dollar index, caused heavy profit booking in gold. On the MCX, gold futures fell Rs 3,932 to Rs 92,586 per 10 grams, and silver contracts slumped Rs 2,295 to Rs 94,434 per kg.

Gold Price Today In Delhi & Lucknow

In Delhi, 24 karat gold is priced at Rs 9,703 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,895, and 18 karat at Rs 7,278. Lucknow has the same pricing as Delhi for all gold types, reflecting the national capital’s trends.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

Gold prices in Mumbai are slightly lower, with 24 karat gold at Rs 9,688 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,880, and 18 karat at Rs 7,266.

Gold Price Today In Chennai

Chennai follows similar pricing to Mumbai for 24 and 22 karat gold at Rs 9,688 and Rs 8,880, respectively. However, 18 karat gold is slightly higher at Rs 7,320 per gram.

Gold Price Today In Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

These cities share identical rates: Rs 9,688 for 24 karat, Rs 8,880 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,266 for 18 karat gold.

Global Market

In the international market, spot gold fell over 3% to $3,218.70 per ounce, while silver dropped 1.19% to $32.33 per ounce. The pullback is attributed to easing geopolitical concerns and investors locking in profits after months of strong gains.