Check Gold Price Today In Your City: Minor Decline in Yellow Metal, Silver Also Falls

Gold prices in India have experienced a slight decline today. 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 95,660 per 10 grams, down by Rs 10 from the previous session as reported by Good Returns.

Similarly, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 87,700 per 10 grams. Gold prices in Delhi have been witnessing momentum since the start of the year as investors take it as a haven asset.

Gold Prices Decline

Silver Prices Also See a Drop

Prices for silver followed gold's trend and fell by Rs 100 to Rs 1,150 for every 10 grams. Falling prices for silver are due to market corrections as well as altering investor sentiments.​

Price of Gold in Delhi and NCR

In Delhi, 24-carat gold costs Rs 95,660 for every 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 87,700 for every 10 grams. The same rates apply in surrounding NCR cities like Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, with slight differences based on local market factors.

Gold Prices in Major Metro Cities

Here's a snapshot of today's gold prices in major Indian cities:



Delhi: 24K – Rs 90,543; 22K – Rs 83,013

Mumbai: 24K – Rs 90,397; 22K – Rs 82,867

Chennai: 24K – Rs 90,391; 22K – Rs 82,861

Kolkata: 24K – Rs 90,395; 22K – Rs 82,865

Bengaluru: 24K – Rs 90,385; 22K – Rs 82,855

Pune: 24K – Rs 90,403; 22K – Rs 82,873

Factors For Price Decline

Gold prices have been seeing momentum since the start of the year. There are various factors have led to the recent drop in gold prices:



Global Economic Indicators: US dollar fluctuations and interest rate changes have influenced precious metal prices.

Investor Sentiment: Risk asset rotation has resulted in lower demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

Market Corrections: Following a phase of continuous price appreciation, the market is experiencing a natural correction phase.

