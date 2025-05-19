Gold Prices Today: Check Latest Yellow Metal Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities

Gold Prices In India Today: With ease in tariff induced tensions between the U.S and China, and ceasefire still in place between India and Pakistan, the global market cues have become far more favourable allowing a rise in investors risk taking appetite, as they tend to backtrack from banking on safe haven asset gold.

On the other hand, the yellow metal has bounced back after its biggest weekly decline in six months, with appetite for haven assets boosted by mounting concerns about the US economic outlook and budget deficit. Bullion rose as much as 1.3 per cent to around USD 3,245 an ounce in early Asian trading. This effect came after Moody’s Ratings declared that it would downgrad the US government’s top credit rating of Aaa to Aa1.

However, the price correction in gold in India soon after it breached the Rs 1 lakh mark, provides an opportunity for customers to build gold exposure as part of their diversified portfolio. What aids interested parties further is investing in gold ETF's that allows one cut down on storage cost and making charges.

Reportedly, over the past year, gold cost has risen 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent.

Gold Rates in Key Cities Across India

According to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), the price of 22 carat gold in Mumbai stood at Rs 8,719 and Rs 9,512 for 22 carat gold. In Kolkata, the price of purchasing 22 carat gold today is Rs 8,719 and for 24 carat gold is Rs 9,517. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru was Rs 8,719, and 24 carat gold Rs 9,517. In Delhi, the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs 8,734, and the price for 24-carat gold is Rs 9,512.

Key Factors That Influence Gold Prices In India