Gold Price Today: Planning To Buy Gold This Akshaya Tritiya? Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore & More

Planning To Buy Gold This Akshay Tritiya? Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore & More. | Image: Freepik

Gold Price On Akshay Tritiya: Gold has become a popular investment choice, especially during times of economic uncertainty, as it is often seen as a hedge against inflation. The precious metal’s prices saw a decline during Akshay Tritiya this year, encouraging more buyers in the market.

On April 30, 2025, Akshay Tritiya will be celebrated, and gold prices in India have dropped, making it an attractive investment opportunity for many.

Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities

Gold prices vary slightly from city to city, with each location reflecting regional market conditions.

As of today, here’s a look at the gold prices for 24 karat, 22 karat, and 18 karat gold in major cities across India.

Gold Price Today Delhi

In Delhi, the gold prices today are slightly higher compared to other major cities. For 24 karat gold, the price is Rs 9,804 per gram, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 8,990 per gram, and 18 karat gold costs Rs 7,356 per gram.

Gold Price Today Chennai

Gold prices in Chennai have seen a modest decrease, with 24 karat gold priced at Rs 9,791 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,975 per gram, and 18 karat at Rs 7,434 per gram.

Gold Price Today Mumbai

Mumbai, a financial hub of India, is also witnessing a consistent demand for gold. The price of 24 karat gold here stands at Rs 9,791 per gram, with 22 karat at Rs 8,975 and 18 karat at Rs 7,344.

Gold Price Today Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, gold prices are aligned with many other major cities, with 24 karat gold costing Rs 9,791 per gram, 22 karat priced at Rs 8,975 per gram, and 18 karat gold available for Rs 7,344 per gram.

Gold Price Today Bangalore

Bangalore also mirrors the pricing trends seen in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, with 24 karat gold priced at Rs 9,791 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,975, and 18 karat at Rs 7,344.

Gold Price Today Kolkata

Gold prices in Kolkata are the same as in other key cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, with 24 karat gold priced at Rs 9,791 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,975, and 18 karat at Rs 7,344.

Gold Price Today Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the gold prices are slightly higher than in other cities, with 24 karat gold priced at Rs 9,796 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,980, and 18 karat at Rs 7,348 per gram.

Gold Price Today Lucknow

Gold prices in Lucknow today are consistent with those in Delhi, with 24 karat gold priced at Rs 9,804 per gram, 22 karat at Rs 8,990, and 18 karat at Rs 7,356 per gram.

Global Gold Price Trends

Globally, gold prices saw a dip on Tuesday due to reduced demand for safe-haven assets following reports of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $3,315.84 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled 0.4% lower at $3,333.6.