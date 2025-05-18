Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Price Dips, Check Latest Price In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold Prices In Key Indian Cities: After Trump's de-escalatory move linked to his harsh liberation day tariff stance, the prices of gold has witnessed a downward spiral. This comes after the yellow metal recently hit the Rs 1 lakh mark, and kept rising for the past few weeks amid geo-economical uncertainties and US recession fears.

The US-China trade deal intended to reduce tariff-for-a-tariff war has elevated investor sentiments, causing a surge in demand for investing in stock market rather than betting on a safe-haven asset like gold.

As war tensions ease off, and an environment favouring global trade is set in motion, gold prices fall as investors withdraw their money to invest in high-risk assets.

In Mumbai, the price of gold stood at Rs 87,20 per 1 gram of 22-carat and Rs 95,13 per 1 gram for 24-carat gold. Meanwhile, in Kolkata the price for purchasing 10 grams of 22k gold is Rs 87,200, and for 1 gram of 25k gold is Rs 9,513.The cost of purchasing 22k gold per gram in Delhi is Rs 8,735, and Rs 9,528 for 24k gold. On the other hand in Bangalore, the price for buying 22-carat gold per gram is Rs 8,570 and for 24-carat gold is Rs 9,513.

Known for its unmatched purity, 24-carat gold continues to attract buyers seeking premium quality. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is well-known for its durability and continues to attract the interest of investors, and gold enthusiasts.

Key Factors That Influence Gold Prices In India