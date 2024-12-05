Gold Prices Up Or Down? Check Prices For 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Today

Gold is seen as a valuable and valuable investment in the Indian household, and is purchased across occasions like festivals, weddings, birthdays, childbirth, and other auspicious occasions.

The price of gold fluctuates daily, depending on logistics, currency fluctuations, and changing international currency, among other reasons.

Gold Price

Gold price is up by Rs 234.04, an increase of 0.10 per cent. However, the price has decreased by 715.32 or 0.32 per cent in the last 30 days.

Gold 24 Karat: Rs 7,676 /gram

Gold 22 Karat: Rs 7,036/gram

Gold 18 Karat: Rs 5,757/gram

Silver Price

Price of silver is up by Rs 17.72, an increase of 0.67 per cent. However, the price has decreased by Rs 3.98 or 0.15 per cent in the last 30 days.

The current price of silver is Rs 2,645.74/gram.

The labour charges for ornaments and local changes in Gold and Silver prices are not included.

What Drives The Price Of Gold?