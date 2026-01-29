Gold and silver continued to trade near record highs in the domestic market on Thursday | Image: Unsplash

Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record levels in the domestic market on Thursday. Silver prices crossed the ₹4 lakh per kilogram mark, while gold traded above ₹1.75 lakh per 10 grams, reflecting a strong rally in precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures moved past the ₹4,00,000 per kg level during the session, marking the first time the metal has breached this threshold in domestic trading. Gold futures also remained firm, trading above ₹1,75,000 per 10 grams, supported by continued strength in prices.

The rise in prices comes amid firm trends in precious metals globally and steady demand in the domestic market. Gold and silver have remained elevated in recent sessions, tracking international price movements.

Prices of precious metals in India are influenced by a range of factors, including global bullion trends, currency movements, and demand conditions. The latest rise places both gold and silver at their highest levels on record in the domestic market.

Advertisement

Gold Prices in Major Cities

Gold prices remained largely steady across key metro cities, with only marginal variations. Rates for 10 grams of gold stood at:

• Mumbai: ₹1,66,900

Advertisement

• Delhi: ₹1,66,620

• Bengaluru: ₹1,67,040

• Hyderabad: ₹1,67,170

Silver Prices in Major Cities

Silver prices stayed elevated across urban centres. Rates for one kilogram of silver were recorded at:

• Mumbai: ₹3,86,940

• Delhi: ₹3,86,270

• Bengaluru: ₹3,87,240

• Hyderabad: ₹3,87,550

Domestic Market Snapshot