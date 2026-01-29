Updated 29 January 2026 at 11:45 IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today: Silver Tops ₹4 Lakh, Gold Above ₹1.75 Lakh per 10 gm
Gold and silver prices remained at record levels in the domestic market on Thursday, with silver trading above ₹4 lakh per kg and gold priced above ₹1.75 lakh per 10 grams across major Indian cities.
- Republic Business
Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record levels in the domestic market on Thursday. Silver prices crossed the ₹4 lakh per kilogram mark, while gold traded above ₹1.75 lakh per 10 grams, reflecting a strong rally in precious metals.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures moved past the ₹4,00,000 per kg level during the session, marking the first time the metal has breached this threshold in domestic trading. Gold futures also remained firm, trading above ₹1,75,000 per 10 grams, supported by continued strength in prices.
The rise in prices comes amid firm trends in precious metals globally and steady demand in the domestic market. Gold and silver have remained elevated in recent sessions, tracking international price movements.
Prices of precious metals in India are influenced by a range of factors, including global bullion trends, currency movements, and demand conditions. The latest rise places both gold and silver at their highest levels on record in the domestic market.
Gold Prices in Major Cities
Gold prices remained largely steady across key metro cities, with only marginal variations. Rates for 10 grams of gold stood at:
• Mumbai: ₹1,66,900
• Delhi: ₹1,66,620
• Bengaluru: ₹1,67,040
• Hyderabad: ₹1,67,170
Silver Prices in Major Cities
Silver prices stayed elevated across urban centres. Rates for one kilogram of silver were recorded at:
• Mumbai: ₹3,86,940
• Delhi: ₹3,86,270
• Bengaluru: ₹3,87,240
• Hyderabad: ₹3,87,550
Domestic Market Snapshot
Bullion prices in India typically vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand conditions. The latest levels mark a sharp rise in prices compared to earlier sessions, keeping gold and silver at peak domestic valuations.
