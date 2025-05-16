Gold Rate Today: What's The Price Of Gold In Delhi, Bengaluru & Mumbai Today As Gold Rates Drop

Gold prices edged lower across key Indian metros on Friday, tracking weakness in international markets and a dip in demand for safe-haven assets. The retreat was driven by a combination of easing geopolitical tensions, a stronger US dollar, and shifting investor appetite towards equities and other high-yielding assets—all of which have taken the shine off yellow metal this week.

Traders and jewellers reported a softer tone in the market, as prices cooled following a recent surge.

City-wise rates today

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 95,280 for 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was retailing at Rs 87,350. Mumbai, often seen as a benchmark for national pricing, recorded 24-carat gold at Rs 93,513 and 22-carat gold at Rs 87,200 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, 24-carat gold was quoted at Rs 95,130, with 22-carat at Rs 87,200 for the same quantity. These rates are subject to slight variation depending on individual jewellers, local levies, and hallmarking charges.

Gold prices yesterday

Gold, the traditional safe-haven asset, has seen a sharp correction from its record highs, slipping to US$ 3,140—well below the April peak of US$ 3,500. This marks a decline of nearly 10%, reflecting shifting investor sentiment in the global financial landscape.

On Thursday, the yellow metal extended its losses, dropping over 2% from the previous session to hit a five-week low. The pullback comes amid easing global tensions, which has tempered demand for safe-haven investments typically sought during periods of economic uncertainty or geopolitical unrest.

What’s driving gold prices in India?

Global geopolitical cues continue to play a major role in shaping domestic gold prices. Recent comments by US President Donald Trump, indicating ongoing negotiations with South Korea, Japan, and India, alongside a temporary trade truce with China aimed at reducing tariffs over the next 90 days, have helped cool down global trade friction.

Closer to home, a thaw in Indo-Pak relations and optimism around Trump potentially easing sanctions on Syria during his Middle East tour have further reduced geopolitical risk, weakening gold’s appeal as a protective hedge.

Additionally, softer-than-expected inflation data from the U.S. has bolstered hopes for a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Such a move would typically support non-interest-bearing assets like gold, but for now, the broader market sentiment appears tilted toward riskier, high-yield investments.

What Should Buyers Do Now?