Gold Price On June 2, 2025: The gold price movement has been quite volatile with witnessing a surge to croosover the 1 lakh and drop down soon enough as aresult of Donald Trump's Liberation Day linkd tarriff announcements. While investors priortised this safe haven asset, after trade talks to waive off the intial tariff impositons garnered pace, gold prices took a hit with a dip in investor demands.

Reportedly in 2025 the yellow metal has returned over 25 per cent, in CAGR since 2001 it has returned 15 per cent, and ever since 1995 has beaten inflation beyond 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Meannwhile, the MCX gold index stood in green at Rs 95,239/10 gm on June 2 at 9 am, according to official data.

Check Gold Rates Across Key Indian Cities Today

The price of gold in India today on June Rs 9,764 per gram for 24 karat gold, and Rs 8,950 per gram for 22 karat gold, according to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). A note worthy point when it comes to final cost of piurchasing gold for retail buyers and investors alike is to ensure that jewellers charge them the right making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could inflate the present gold rate.

The rate of one gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai stands at Rs 9,764, and for 22-carat it is Rs 8,950. In Mumbai, the price of one gram of this hedge against inflation instrument is Rs 9,764, and Rs 8,950 for 22-carat gold.