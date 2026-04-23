Gold and silver prices in India retreated for a third consecutive session on Thursday. This follows a global trend where a firmer U.S. dollar and elevated bond yields have dampened the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

In the Mumbai market, the price of 24-carat gold settled at ₹1,53,550 per 10 grams, down from the previous close. Silver followed suit, with prices falling nearly 2% in some centers as industrial demand signals remained mixed despite the ongoing geopolitical tension in West Asia.

City-Wise Retail Rates

Retail gold prices varied across major Indian hubs due to local taxes and bullion association rates. In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold was retailing at ₹1,53,700 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat variant stood at ₹1,40,900. Further south in Chennai, prices remained slightly higher than the national average, with 24-carat gold quoted at ₹1,54,210 and silver priced at ₹2,45,100 per kilogram.

In Bengaluru, 24-carat gold was seen at ₹1,53,600, while in Kolkata, the rates mirrored the Mumbai market at ₹1,53,550. Silver prices across these major metros stayed largely in the range of ₹2,44,280 to ₹2,45,100, thus showing a cooldown in speculative buying.

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Market Drivers and Brokerage Views

The primary pressure on the "yellow metal" stems from the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious stance. With war-driven energy shocks keeping global inflation high, a recent Reuters poll indicates that the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates for at least another six months. This has pushed the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield toward 4.32%, making gold more expensive for international buyers.

Morgan Stanley analysts recently updated their bullion outlook, trimming their 2026 gold price target to $5,200. The bank noted that while geopolitical "tail risks" are real, the lack of a fresh, immediate military escalation in the Gulf over the last 48 hours has allowed some of the risk premium to exit the market.

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Conversely, J.P. Morgan maintains that central bank buying, particularly from emerging markets, will continue to provide a "hard floor" for prices. For silver, analysts at Goldman Sachs point to a persistent industrial supply deficit, even if the metal remains susceptible to short-term speculative selling in tandem with the broader commodity complex.