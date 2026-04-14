Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Precious Metals Rates Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya

Gold, silver rates today: The prices of precious metals gold and silver surged upto 1% on Tuesday, April 14, after a consecutive decline, triggered by growing optimism over US-Iran deal that could end the West Asia conflict.

A significant increase in gold prices has elevated investors' wealth with the yellow metal in the Indian spot market having surged 60% since the last Akshaya Tritiya in April 2025.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to talk badly, while the US VP JD Vance noted that there is a grand deal to be had and progress has been made. This comes amid the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, the COMEX gold rate today was up 0.65%, trading close to $4,800 per ounce, while the COMEX silver rate today surged approximately 1% to $76.49 per ounce during the Asian trading hours today.

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Key Factors Behind Gold, Silver Price Surge Today

After Trump noted that Iranian officials wanted to talk post US initiating a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, its has renewed optimism pinned over a deal to end the war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains open to continuing peace negotiations within the bounds of international law, citing a Bloomberg report.

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While oil prices crossed the $100 per barrel mark on Monday, it has declined t below $100 per barrel level.

The slip in energy prices helped ease some inflationary pressures that have weighed on bullion since the conflict began over six weeks ago.

This has prompted traders to anticipate that central banks may keep interest rates elevated for longer, or even raise them further — a negative factor for non-yielding assets like gold, according to Bloomberg.

On the other hand, fears linked to additional energy supply disruptions and broader economic strain weigh in, especially as the US blockade of Hormuz intensifies pressure on Iran.

The US Navy is moving to restrict vessels from accessing Iranian ports and coastal routes through the crucial waterway, as per a Bloomberg report.

From Hyderabad To Bengaluru: Check Gold Rates Across Key Cities In India

Gold rate across India on April 14, 2026. Image Credit: Goodreturns

April 14 Silver Rates Across India