Gold, Silver Rates Today: Bullion Trades Firm as Gold Nears ₹1.60 Lakh, Silver Holds Above ₹3.30 Lakh

Gold prices remained elevated in domestic markets on Friday, trading in the ₹1.58–₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams range for 24-karat purity across major Indian cities. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures continued to hover close to recent highs, reflecting sustained investor interest.

MCX Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs

In domestic futures trade, gold and silver prices surged to new peaks on Friday, extending the ongoing rally in precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded at ₹1,58,889 per 10 grams, rising sharply from the previous close of ₹1,56,341. During the session, the contract touched an all-time high of ₹1,59,226 per 10 grams, underscoring strong buying interest at elevated levels.

City-wise retail pricing showed:

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: ~₹1.59 lakh per 10 grams

Chennai: marginally higher, near ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams

On a week-on-week basis, gold prices are up by roughly 2–3%, supported by firm global cues and continued demand for defensive assets.

Silver futures also opened on a firm note. MCX silver began the day at ₹3,33,333 per kilogram, compared with its earlier close of ₹3,27,289 per kg. The white metal went on to scale a record high of ₹3,39,927 per kg during intraday trade.

Compared with earlier this month, silver prices have risen by nearly ₹15,000–₹20,000 per kg, marking one of the strongest short-term moves in recent months. MCX silver futures also remained firm, indicating sustained participation from both traders and investors.

The sharp move in both contracts highlights sustained momentum in bullion markets, driven by safe-haven demand and supportive global cues.

Global Cues Keep Bullion Supported

Internationally, gold prices have remained elevated, trading close to multi-week highs, while silver has seen renewed buying interest. A combination of global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and currency movements has encouraged investors to allocate more funds to precious metals.

A softer trend in the US dollar has further supported bullion prices, as non-yielding assets like gold and silver tend to benefit when the dollar weakens.

Domestic Demand and Futures Activity

In the domestic market, jewellers reported stable demand at higher price levels, particularly for gold. At the same time, futures market data suggests increased open interest in silver contracts, pointing to strong speculative as well as hedging activity.