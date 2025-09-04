Good News For Children: Notebooks, Erasers, Pencils To Go Cheaper With Zero GST. Details

Main highlights of the meeting is the reduction of GST on education-related goods. | Image: Freepik

GST Rate Cut: The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced several important changes in GST rates, aiming to provide relief to individuals, the common man, and the aspirational middle class.

One of the main highlights of the meeting is the reduction of GST on education-related goods.

Notebooks, Erasers, and Pencils To Go Cheaper

Many essential school and stationery items have seen a drop in tax rates. For example, erasers, which earlier had a 5% GST, will now be completely tax-free. Similarly, other items that were taxed at 12% will now either have no GST or a lower rate.

Maps and charts, including atlases, wall maps, topographical plans, globes, and hydrographic charts, will now be exempt from GST. Pencil sharpeners will also have no tax. Pencils, crayons, pastels, drawing charcoals, and tailor’s chalk will become cheaper as they are now tax-free.

Exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and other notebooks will also benefit from the tax cut.

Some items, like mathematical boxes, geometry boxes, and colour boxes, will see their GST reduced from 12% to 5%.

This reduction will make educational supplies more affordable for students and parents. Families buying stationery, notebooks, and school essentials will directly feel the relief.

Stationery Stock Soars On Thursday

The GST rate cuts have also been reflected positively in the stock market for education and stationery companies.

DOMS Industries Ltd saw a rise of 7.69% to Rs 2,695. Linc Ltd gained 4.85% to Rs 135, while Kokuyo Camlin Ltd increased by 1.38% to Rs 117.75.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd went up by 1.01% to Rs 2.01, and JK Paper Ltd rose 2.82% to Rs 401.