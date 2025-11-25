Google Co-Founder Larry Page Climbs To World's Second-Richest Spot Behind Elon Musk - What Drove The Surge?

In a remarkable shift in global wealth rankings, Larry Page, the co-founder of Google, has ascended to the position of the world's second-richest individual, trailing only Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk.

This development highlights the ongoing dominance of tech titans in the billionaire landscape, fueled by soaring stock values in artificial intelligence and cloud computing sectors.

Larry Page's Net Worth Hits New Heights

According to Forbes' World’s Real-Time Billionaires report, Larry Page's net worth has reached an impressive $261 billion, reflecting a substantial $14.7 billion increase, or 5.99%, in recent valuations.

Page, who stepped away from his role as CEO of Alphabet which is Google's parent company, in 2019, continues to serve as a board member and holds significant controlling shares.

His journey began in 1998 when he co-founded Google alongside fellow Stanford Ph.D. student Sergey Brin. Together, they developed the groundbreaking PageRank algorithm that revolutionised search engine technology.

Page's leadership timeline includes serving as Google's CEO until 2001, followed by a return to the helm from 2011 to 2015. He then transitioned to lead Alphabet upon its formation. Recent reports indicate that Page's wealth has grown dramatically over the past five years, escalating from $50.9 billion in 2020 to over $144 billion at the beginning of 2025, as detailed in Forbes' analysis.

Tech Billionaires Dominate the Top Ranks

The upper echelons of global wealth remain heavily influenced by U.S.-based technology leaders. Elon Musk leads the pack with a net worth of $449 billion, according to Forbes. Close behind is Oracle's Larry Ellison at $297 billion. Page's rise places him firmly in the top five, with an estimated $255 billion fortune that saw an $8.7 billion boost on November 24 alone, per Forbes data.

As reported by Bloomberg, Page's net worth stands at $256.9 billion, marking his first time surpassing Ellison for the No. 2 spot. This year's 58% surge in Alphabet's stock has added $88.6 billion to Page's fortune in 2025 alone.

Meanwhile, Musk's wealth is pegged at $421.8 billion by Bloomberg. Sergey Brin, Page's co-founder, has also advanced, overtaking Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the fourth-richest person with $236.4 billion, according to Forbes. Bloomberg lists Brin at $239.9 billion, securing him the fifth position globally.

Why Page Edges Out Brin in Alphabet Holdings

A key factor in the wealth disparity between Google’s co-founders lies in their shareholdings and personal activities. Page and Brin collectively control 87.9% of Alphabet’s Class B shares, which carry enhanced voting rights. However, Page owns 389 million shares compared to Brin’s 362.7 million, as per regulatory filings cited in reports.

This difference stems largely from Brin's extensive philanthropy. Unlike Page, who has limited his share sales, disclosing transactions only in 2022. Brin has been more active in divesting stock.

He has directed significant donations toward charitable causes, including Parkinson’s research. Notable contributions include $700 million this year, $615 million and $600 million in 2023 and $450 million in 2021, involving Alphabet and Tesla shares, according to the reports.

Alphabet operates with three stock classes: Class A (one vote per share), Class B (ten votes) and Class C (no votes), which influences control and valuation dynamics.

Alphabet's AI Boom Fuels Stock Rally

Alphabet's shares have experienced a robust 67% climb since dipping to a low of $187.82 on August 1, driven by investor enthusiasm for its AI initiatives.

A major boost came from the launch of the latest AI model, Gemini 3, which triggered a 6% stock rally. Additionally, the company reported a 34% rise in cloud revenue during the third quarter, crossing the $100 billion mark in quarterly earnings for the first time.

Further confidence was instilled by Berkshire Hathaway, under Warren Buffett, disclosing a nearly $5 billion investment in Alphabet, as noted in recent disclosures.

Oracle's Downturn Contrasts with Alphabet's Gains

In stark contrast, Oracle has faced headwinds, with its shares plummeting 43% since a peak on September 10. This decline mirrors broader market skepticism about an AI investment bubble. A Bank of America survey of global fund managers revealed that 45% view an AI bubble as a primary risk, according to Bloomberg.

As reported by Bloomberg, Oracle's brief surge in September, sparked by demand for its AI-related cloud services, temporarily elevated Larry Ellison to the world's richest person, adding $89 billion to his wealth in one day.

However, the reversal has erased $130 billion from Ellison's net worth, bringing it to approximately $248.8 billion. Oracle's stock closed at $198.76 on Friday, down 39% from its record high.

The company's heavy reliance on partnerships, such as with OpenAI and plans for a $38 billion bond issuance to fund data centers have raised concerns amid rising debt levels, contributing to six straight weeks of declines.

Brin's Potential Return and Ongoing Influence

Sergey Brin, who currently holds no day-to-day operational role at Alphabet, has indicated plans for a more involved presence in the company. This comes as he solidifies his place among the elite, with his wealth reflecting Alphabet's strong performance.