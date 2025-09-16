Google Sets Out $6.8 Bn UK Investment Ahead Of Trump's State Visit

Google said on Tuesday it would make 5 billion pounds ($6.80 billion) in new investments into Britain ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the country, which is expected to feature a flurry of business deals and partnerships.

The U.S. tech company also announced the opening of a new data centre close to London, designed to help meet growing demand for its AI-powered services like Google Cloud, Search, Maps and Workspace. The investment "is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK economy and the strength of our partnership with the US," finance minister Rachel Reeves said in the company's statement. The Alphabet-owned company said the investment is projected to create 8,250 jobs annually at British businesses.

The announcement will be seen as a boost for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government, which is hoping to attract private investment to grow a sluggish economy and regain momentum in national opinion polls. The Trump visit is also expected to deepen economic ties between the two Western allies. Senior U.S. officials have said that economic deals worth over $10 billion would be announced.

In its statement, Google also said it had agreed on a deal with Shell that would contribute to grid stability and Britain's energy transition.