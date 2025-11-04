Gopichand Hinduja, Hinduja Group Chairman, Dies at 85 in London

Gopichand Hinduja, the Chairman of Hinduja Group, died at the age of 85, sources close to his family said.

According to reports, the Indian Billionaire passed away at a hospital in London.

Gopichand P. Hinduja, affectionately known as ‘GP’, was the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and assumed the role of chairman of the global conglomerate following the death of his brother Srichand Hinduja in May 2023.

He was part of the second generation of the Hinduja family.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that he had been in poor health for an extended period.

Advertisement