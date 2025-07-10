Got Gold As A Wedding Gift? Here's How It’s Taxed In ITR Filing For FY 2024-25

As the wedding season collides with the income tax return (ITR) filing season for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26), many taxpayers are left wondering: Is gold received as a gift taxable? The short answer—it depends on who gave it to you and how much it's worth.



What Income Tax Law Says About Gifts

Under the Income Tax Act, any sum of money received without consideration (i.e., as a gift) by an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) is taxable if the aggregate value exceeds Rs 50,000 in a financial year.



However, there's a key exemption. Monetary gifts from “relatives” are not taxable, regardless of amount. The law broadly defines relatives to include:

Spouse

Siblings (self and spouse’s)

Parents and their siblings

Lineal ascendants or descendants

Jewellery as a Gift: Relative vs Non-relative

While monetary gifts are well understood, the confusion begins with non-monetary gifts—especially jewellery.



According to the Income Tax rules, if an individual receives gold or jewellery from a relative, it is exempt from tax, no matter the value. But if the gold is gifted by a non-relative, and its total value exceeds ₹50,000 in a year, then the entire amount becomes taxable as “income from other sources.”



For instance, if you receive jewellery worth Rs 84,000 during your wedding from friends (non-relatives), the full Rs 84,000 becomes taxable in your ITR.



Digital Gold and Capital Gains

It’s not just physical gold. Digital gold assets like Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are subject to capital gains tax upon sale.

If you sell gold after holding it for over 2 years, gains are treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) and taxed at 12.5%.

If sold within 2 years, gains are classified as short-term capital gains (STCG) and taxed as per your income slab.

Key Takeaways for ITR Filers in FY25

Gold gifts from relatives? Relax, it’s tax-free.

Gold from non-relatives exceeding Rs 50,000? Declare and pay tax.

Selling gold? Be mindful of holding period for LTCG or STCG.