In Qatar, Piyush Goyal Says In Contact With US For Trade Agreement

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Indian government is in contact with the United States across various levels regarding the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), adding that there is a possibility for the agreement to take shape.



However, the minister did not specify any timeline for the conclusion of the BTA negotiations, emphasising that discussions are ongoing and not bound by deadlines.

"Our talks with the United States are ongoing continuously. Contacts are maintained at different levels. We never negotiate based on deadlines. The possibilities are full. Every possibility exists. Currently, the US government is in shutdown mode. In light of that, we'll have to see how, where, and when the talks can take place," the Union Minister said while speaking to the reporters during his Qatar visit.



Turning to the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union, Goyal shared that "There are very good discussions going on between EU and India in Brussels. Our entire team is there."



He expressed optimism about the partnership, describing it as a collaboration between the USD 20 trillion European Union of 27 countries and India, the fastest growing large economy in the world.



Goyal emphasised the complementary strengths of both partners, India's young, skilled workforce and the EU's innovation and technology base.



"We are hoping to work together in a spirit of deep understanding of each other's sensitivities so that we can conclude a very equitable, fair and balanced free trade agreement between the $20 trillion European Union of 27 countries and India, the fastest growing large economy in the world today, we complement each other," he said.



Goyal added, "Our young, talented and skilled population is a great resource for the European Union who needs talented young people.