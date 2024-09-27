Published 12:12 IST, September 27th 2024
Government to launch another PLI scheme for specialty steel: Steel Secretary
The secretary said the government had launched Rs 6,400 crore PLI Scheme for speciality steel, out of that only Rs 2,600 crore could be allocated.
The top ministry official made the remarks at CII Steel Summit 2024 | Image: JSW Steel
