sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 12:12 IST, September 27th 2024

Government to launch another PLI scheme for specialty steel: Steel Secretary

The secretary said the government had launched Rs 6,400 crore PLI Scheme for speciality steel, out of that only Rs 2,600 crore could be allocated.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
JSW Steel JFE Steel partnership
The top ministry official made the remarks at CII Steel Summit 2024 | Image: JSW Steel
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:12 IST, September 27th 2024