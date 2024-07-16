Published 15:06 IST, July 16th 2024
Government unveils new indigenisation list to boost defence manufacturing
The defence ministry announced that over 12,300 items have been indigenised in the past three years to bolster the domestic defence industry.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Business Desk
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore. | Image: Indian Navy
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:06 IST, July 16th 2024