Published 15:06 IST, July 16th 2024

Government unveils new indigenisation list to boost defence manufacturing

The defence ministry announced that over 12,300 items have been indigenised in the past three years to bolster the domestic defence industry.

Reported by: Business Desk
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.
Image: Indian Navy
