Govt Approves Rs 3,399 Cr Railway Projects in Maharashtra, MP: Key Details

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two critical railway line expansion projects worth Rs 3,399 crore in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The projects aim to boost both passenger and freight transportation by laying additional lines along the Ratlam–Nagda and Wardha–Balharshah sections. These corridors are vital for the movement of goods and passengers across central India and are expected to significantly decongest existing rail networks.



New Tracks to Benefit 20 Lakh People

The expansion will cover a total distance of 176 kilometers and connect four districts across the two states. The upgraded lines will enhance rail access to around 784 villages, improving transportation and livelihood prospects for an estimated population of 19.74 lakh. This investment in regional rail infrastructure is expected to unlock new economic potential in semi-urban and rural belts.

These routes are key arteries for transporting industrial and agricultural goods such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, petroleum products, and farm produce. The capacity augmentation will enable an additional 18.40 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) of freight traffic, thereby optimizing supply chains and supporting India’s logistics ecosystem.



Employment to Be Generated

The construction phase alone is projected to create 74 lakh human-days of employment, offering a significant boost to job creation in the region. The government emphasized that the projects are in line with its vision of inclusive development and self-reliant growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.



Part of PM Modi’s Vision for New India

“These projects reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘New India’ where infrastructure empowers people,” the government said in a release. “By improving connectivity, generating employment, and enhancing freight movement, these initiatives will contribute to making the region truly Atmanirbhar. Improved connectivity will not only reduce logistical costs but also help cut down India’s oil imports and carbon emissions, enabling greener, more efficient transport. The projects fall under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which focuses on integrated, multimodal infrastructure to accelerate economic growth.