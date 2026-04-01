The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday announced a mandatory 25% cap on the monthly hike of domestic Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. The intervention, effective from April 1, 2026, is a move to decouple the Indian aviation sector from extreme volatility in international oil benchmarks. By implementing this ceiling, the government aims to prevent a massive surge in operational costs for airlines and protect consumers from a drastic spike in airfares as the new financial year begins.

The government’s directive follows a period of intense pressure on global energy markets, driven by supply chain disruptions in West Asia and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Under the new guidelines, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are prohibited from raising domestic jet fuel prices by more than 25% in a single month, regardless of higher surges in international Brent or WTI benchmarks. This mechanism is designed to provide a predictable cost environment for an industry where fuel typically accounts for nearly 40% of total expenditure.

Ministry officials stated that the cap is a temporary but necessary measure to ensure that the aviation sector remains a robust engine for domestic economic activity. Without this intervention, a 80% to 100% surge in fuel costs was predicted, which would have forced carriers to impose emergency surcharges. The government’s priority is to ensure that the recovery in air travel remains on track and that external price shocks do not derail the "Udan" regional connectivity scheme.

Impact on Summer Travel and Inflation Control

The timing of the announcement is critical as India enters the peak summer travel season. By limiting the fuel hike to 25%, the government is effectively containing a pass-through effect that would have made air travel prohibitively expensive for millions of holiday travelers. The administration noted that runaway airfares contribute to wider inflationary pressures, and stabilizing transport costs is essential for maintaining the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) within manageable limits for the first quarter of FY27.

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Also, the policy move supports the long-term fleet expansion plans of Indian carriers. With hundreds of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2026, a stable fuel regime is seen as a prerequisite for the industry’s financial sustainability. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is expected to monitor airline pricing closely in the coming weeks to ensure that the benefits of this fuel cap are shared with the public through stabilized ticket prices.

Also read: Jet Fuel Crosses Rs 2 lakh For First Time Amid West Asia War