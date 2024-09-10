sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 18:17 IST, September 10th 2024

Govt gets investment proposal worth Rs 75k cr under auto PLI scheme: Kumaraswamy

Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention here, the minister said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Govt gets investment proposal worth Rs 75k cr under auto PLI scheme: Kumaraswamy
Govt gets investment proposal worth Rs 75k cr under auto PLI scheme: Kumaraswamy | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:17 IST, September 10th 2024