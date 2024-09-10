Published 18:17 IST, September 10th 2024
Govt gets investment proposal worth Rs 75k cr under auto PLI scheme: Kumaraswamy
Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention here, the minister said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.
