Govt Grants PPL India Official Copyright Society Status: What It Means for the Music Industry

In a major development for the Indian music industry, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL India) announced on Friday that the central government has officially granted it registration as a copyright society under the Copyright Act of 1957.

Founded way back in 1941, PPL India operates as a non-profit organization. It represents roughly 500 prominent domestic and global music labels, including industry giants like T-Series, Sony Music, Universal Music, Times Music, Lahari Music, and Aditya Music.

A Statutory Boost for Sound Recording Rights

According to an official statement from PPL India, this newly granted registration establishes a legal framework for the collective management and licensing of sound recording rights. The move is widely anticipated to bring much-needed structural clarity to commercial enterprises that utilize recorded music across the country.

As a central hub for music licensing, PPL India manages an extensive catalog of sound recordings. The body is responsible for licensing public performances and broadcasts at various commercial establishments, including hotels, restaurants, retail stores, offices, shopping malls, events, and radio stations.

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Resolving Past Fee Disputes with Commercial Users

The organization highlighted that over the past several years, numerous commercial entities had withheld their license fee payments, arguing that PPL was not a formally registered copyright society. This ongoing resistance led to a significant drain on royalty income, directly impacting copyright owners and their associated artists.

With this official registration secured, the landscape is set to change. Businesses utilizing copyrighted sound recordings without prior authorization will now be required to secure the appropriate licenses and clear their dues. This ensures that legitimate royalty revenues flow back to the actual rights holders and creative artists.

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Leadership Welcomes the Landmark Milestone

PPL India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer G B Aayeer emphasized the weight of this development, calling it an important milestone for both the organization and its member music labels.

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of India, particularly the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for recognising our commitment to transparent, efficient and equitable rights management," Aayeer said.

He further noted that PPL India remains dedicated to boosting licensing efficiencies, ensuring that those who create and invest in music are fairly compensated whenever their catalog is played.