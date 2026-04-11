Diesel Export Duty Hiked To Rs 55.5 Per Litre, ATF To Rs 42; Petrol Levy Remains Nil

New Delhi: The government has hiked the export duty on diesel from Rs 21.5 per litre to Rs 55.5 per litre. Meanwhile, the export duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been increased from Rs 29.5 per litre to Rs 42 per litre.

Further, the Finance Ministry announced that the export duty on petrol will continue to remain nil.

The increase in the export duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is likely to add more pressure on airlines, which are already bearing the brunt of rising fuel prices. Notably, this comes just days after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced a mandatory 25% cap on the monthly hike of domestic ATF prices amidst extreme volatility in international oil benchmarks.

By implementing this ceiling, the government aims to prevent a massive surge in operational costs for airlines and protect consumers from a drastic spike in airfares.

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