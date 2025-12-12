Govt Pumps Rs 3,156 Cr into Women-Led Startups via Startup India Schemes

The Government's flagship Startup India initiatives have provided significant financial support to women-led startups across the country through three major schemes, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Under the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), operationalized through the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have invested around Rs 2,838.9 crore in 154 women-led startups between 2020 and 2025 (as on 31 October 2025). The scheme aims to catalyze venture capital participation by providing capital to AIFs, which then invest in eligible startups.

The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS)--launched on 1 April 2021--has extended early-stage support through incubators. As of 31 October 2025, incubators have approved Rs 284.79 crore in funding to 1,635 women-led startups, helping them progress from concept validation to product development and market entry.

Meanwhile, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), operational since 1 April 2023 and managed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), has enabled collateral-free loans for new ventures. By the end of October 2025, 24 loans worth Rs 33.17 crore had been guaranteed for women-led startup borrowers through eligible financial institutions.

Sector-wise and state-wise details of support under all three schemes were submitted to Parliament in annexures.

