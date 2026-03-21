Govt Raises LPG Allocation To 50% Of Pre-Crisis Level

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states/Union Territories. This has increased the total allocation by Centre to 50% of pre-crisis level, 30% more than the allocation already being availed by states/UTs.

The extended allocation will be implemented from March 23, 2026.

Restaurants, Dhabas To Get More LPG

The central government stated that the additional allocation of 20% shall be given on priority to restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteen, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by state governments or local bodies for food and community kitchens.

All commercial/industrial LPG consumers will have to be registered with OMCS before they can be eligible to be allotted any commercial LPG from the overall 50% allocation. OMCs shall register such customers and keep a record of the sector they operate in the end-use of LPG and annual weight requirement of LPG of that customer in respective database(s).

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All commercial/industrial LPG consumers will have to apply for PNG with the City Gas Distribution entity in their city as applicable and take all actions that will take them to a state of readiness for receiving PNG before they can be eligible to be allotted any commercial LPG from the overall 50% allocation.

LPG Supply Crisis

Amidst the escalating war between Israel-US and Iran and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, there is mounting concerns in India over the shortage of LPG cylinders.