sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 12:28 IST, September 22nd 2024

Govt to kick off FY26 Budget making exercise from second week of next month

The budget for the next financial year would focus on reforms to be pushed to further accelerate growth momentum and measures to generate jobs and boost demand

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a red pouch carrying the Budget documents. | Image: PTI (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:28 IST, September 22nd 2024