'Great Example of Jan Bhagidari': PM Modi Lauds Successful Completion of 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the successful completion of the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and appreciated those who worked on the ground to make it "impactful" and "beneficial" for women.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Commendable effort! Compliments to those who have worked on the ground to make it so impactful and beneficial to our Nari Shakti. This is a great example of Jan Bhagidari to improve lives."

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda shared the campaign's achievements, highlighting the scale and impact of the health initiative.

"Launched on 17th September by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the two-week-long #SwasthNariSashaktParivar Abhiyaan concluded on 2nd October after achieving historic milestones of screening 6 crore 50 lakh women through nearly 18 lakh health camps organised across the country. This extraordinary achievement reflects the nation's collective resolve to place women's health at the heart of strong families and thriving communities. Let us continue this momentum by encouraging every woman to prioritise her well-being, adopt regular health check-ups, and lead the way towards a healthier, empowered future," Nadda posted on X.

Meanwhile, the campaign concluded with widespread participation across India, benefiting lakhs of women, children, and families through comprehensive health services, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

By the end of October 2, over 18 lakh health camps (comprising both screening and speciality camps) were held under the Abhiyaan, registering a footfall of nearly 10 crore citizens nationwide.

Over 1.78 crore citizens were screened for hypertension and 1.72 crore for diabetes, more than 37 lakh women were screened for breast cancer, and over 19 lakhs for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening has covered more than 69 lakh people, more than 62.60 lakh antenatal check-ups have been conducted, more than 1.43 crore children have received life-saving vaccines, and more than 1.51 crore have been screened for anaemia.

Nutrition counselling sessions reached more than 1.16 crore people, over 85 lakh citizens were screened for TB and 10.23 lakh for sickle cell disease, and more than 4.30 lakh blood donors registered, alongside more than 10.69 Ayushman/PM-JAY cards issued, are the key achievements of the Abhiyaan.