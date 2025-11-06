Updated 6 November 2025 at 11:30 IST
Groww IPO Day 2: Check Price Band, Latest GMP And Key Details
As bidding continues on Day 2 initial public offering from Groww, operated under Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. This book-built issue totals Rs 6,632.30 crores and combines fresh capital with shares from existing holders. Groww IPO shows mixed response on Day 2 with 0.92x overall subscription.
Groww IPO Key Dates
The Groww IPO, launched by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., opened its bidding process on November 4, 2025, and will accept applications until November 7, 2025.
Investors can expect the share allotment to be finalised on November 10, 2025. The stock is scheduled to debut on both BSE and NSE, with a planned listing on November 12, 2025.
Groww IPO Price Band
Shares in the Groww IPO are priced between Rs 95 and Rs 100 each. Retail investors must apply for a minimum of 150 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 at the upper end.
For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum is 14 lots totaling Rs 2,10,000, while big non-institutional investors (bNII) need at least 67 lots, amounting to Rs 10,05,000.
Groww IPO Registrar
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd. serves as the lead manager for the book-building process, with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. handling the registrar duties.
Groww IPO GMP Today
According to the Market Tracking websites as of November 6, 2025, at 10:02 AM the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Groww IPO at Rs 14. Based on the Rs 100 upper price, this suggests a potential listing price of Rs 114 per share, indicating a possible 14% gain from the issue price.
Groww IPO Subscription Today
By 10:49:33 AM on Day 2 (November 6, 2025), the IPO has attracted bids covering 0.92 times the available shares. Retail investors lead with 3.12 times oversubscription, followed by non-institutional investors at 1.10 times. Qualified institutional buyers (excluding anchor portion) stand at 0.10 times.
About Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww)
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Groww operates as a fintech platform focused on retail investors. It delivers a direct-to-consumer digital interface for building wealth through various financial options.
Users can access investments in mutual funds, stocks, futures and options (F&O), ETFs, IPOs, digital gold and U.S. stocks via its app, which has gained strong traction among mutual fund enthusiasts.
Additional features include margin trading facilities (MTF), algo-based trading, new fund offers (NFOs) and credit products to support user needs.
