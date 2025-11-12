Groww IPO Debuts On Dalal Street Today: What The GMP Signals Ahead Of Listing

Groww IPO GMP Today

According to market tracking portal markettrackwe.com, the Groww IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹5 as of 7:34 a.m. on November 12. Based on the upper price band of ₹100, this translates to an estimated listing price of ₹105 per share, implying a 5% potential listing gain.



The modest GMP reflects cautious optimism among investors, indicating that the listing may open slightly above the issue price, in line with steady secondary market sentiment.



Groww IPO Subscription Status

The IPO witnessed robust investor participation, being subscribed 17.60 times overall. Data from stock exchanges shows that Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with 22.02 times subscription, applying for over 4.38 billion shares against 1.98 billion shares available for their category.



Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with 14.20 times subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) booked their portion 9.43 times, placing bids for 6.25 crore shares against 6.63 lakh shares reserved.



Inside Groww: The Fintech Powerhouse

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Groww has emerged as one of India’s leading retail investment platforms. It allows customers to invest directly in mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and U.S. equities.



The platform’s user-friendly mobile app has been instrumental in attracting a new generation of investors, particularly millennials. Groww also offers value-added services such as Margin Trading Facility (MTF), algorithmic trading, New Fund Offers (NFOs), and credit solutions to enhance customer experience.



