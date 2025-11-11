Groww IPO: Grey Market Premium Crashes 74% Ahead of Listing - Here’s What You Need to Know

The grey market premium for Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, popularly known as Groww IPO has fallen sharply by around 74% from its highest point, moving from Rs 16.7 to just Rs 4.25 as of the latest update.

This points to a cautious mood among investors, especially after recent weak listings in the market. The stock is set to debut tomorrow, with expectations of a small gain of 4-10% over the issue price.

Groww IPO GMP Today

As of November 11, 2025, at 3:57 PM, the GMP for Groww IPO stands at Rs 4.25, according to Market Tracking websites. This suggests an expected listing price of around Rs 104.25 per share, offering a narrow 4.25% premium over the upper end of the IPO price band.

The premium started strong at Rs 16.7 on November 1 but declined steadily after the subscription closed on November 7, hitting Rs 11 by November 6 and Rs 4.75 post-allotment on November 10.

Before the final listing, on Tuesday, the GMP has dipped to Rs 4.25, reflecting a sharp 74.5% decline from its peak of Rs 16.7.

Groww IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received solid demand, closing with an overall subscription of 17.6 times. Retail investors subscribed 9.43 times, qualified institutional buyers went 22.02 times and non-institutional investors 14.20 times.

Subscription data was finalised by November 7, 2025, at 5:04 PM on the third day, showing broad interest despite the cooling grey market trends.

Groww IPO Details

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd's public issue raised Rs 6,632.30 crore. It included a fresh issue worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,572.30 crore.

Allotment was completed on November 6, refunds processed on November 8 and shares credited to demat accounts on November 11.

Groww IPO Listing Date

Shares of Groww will begin trading on both BSE and NSE on November 12, 2025. Market watchers are focused on whether the fintech platform can achieve modest gains amid the recent GMP decline and broader caution following other IPO performances.

Groww IPO Price Band

The IPO was priced in a band of Rs 95 to Rs 100 per share, with the upper limit serving as the final issue price for calculations of premiums and gains.

About Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.

Founded in 2017 and based in Bengaluru, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd operates the Groww platform, a direct-to-customer digital investment service for retail users.

It enables investments in mutual funds, stocks, futures and options, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold and U.S. stocks via a user-friendly mobile app. Additional offerings include margin trading, algorithmic trading, new fund launches and credit products, catering mainly to mutual fund enthusiasts.