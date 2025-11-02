Groww, Lenskart, Studds & Pine Labs IPOs: 8 Listings Open Next Week On D-Street - Dates, Price Bands & Full Details

As November kicks off, the Indian primary market is gearing up for a packed schedule of initial public offerings next week. With a mix of established and giant players in consumer goods, fintech and eyewear alongside smaller ventures in tools, pharma, finance and FMCG, these listings offer a snapshot of diverse sectors eyeing public funding.

Investors will have chances to bid on both large-cap mainboard debuts and nimble SME entries, with allotments and listings rolling out shortly after. Here's a rundown of the key ones to keep an eye on.

Mainboard IPOs: Big Names Hitting the Market

Studds Accessories IPO

Leading the pack is Studds Accessories Ltd., a Haryana-based helmet maker that's been around since the 1970s and started operations in the early '80s.

This fully diluted offer-for-sale IPO aims to raise around Rs 455 crore through 7.8 million shares, with subscriptions running until November 3 after opening late last week.

Priced between Rs 557 and Rs 585 apiece, the shares are set to debut on the BSE and NSE on November 5, following allotment finalisation the day before.

The company, known for its Studds and SMK helmet lines plus sundry bike gear, has built a solid reputation in two-wheeler safety products.

Lenskart Solutions IPO

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. is pushing forward with what could be one of the week's largest raises at over Rs 7,200 crore. This eyewear specialist, founded in 2008, blends a fresh issue of about Rs 2,150 crore with an offer-for-sale totaling Rs 5,128 crore across roughly 18 million shares.

Bidding wraps up on November 4, with allotment due November 6 and listing on BSE and NSE the next day.

At a price band of Rs 382 to Rs 402 per share, Lenskart stands out as India's top seller of prescription glasses by volume last fiscal year, per industry reports, focusing on everything from specs and shades to contacts in a tech-driven retail setup.

Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.

Shifting to fintech, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. better known as Groww is slated to open its books on November 4 for a Rs 6,632 crore book-built issue.

It includes a Rs 1,060 crore fresh issuance and a hefty Rs 5,572 crore offer-for-sale via over 66 million shares, closing subscriptions on November 7.

The price range sits at Rs 95 to Rs 100, with BSE and NSE listings to follow. Since its 2017 launch in Bengaluru, Groww has carved a niche as a straightforward app for retail folks dipping into mutual funds, equities, derivatives, ETFs, IPOs, gold and even U.S. stocks, especially catching on with fund investors.

Pine Labs IPO

Wrapping up the mainboard slate is Pine Labs, a veteran in merchant payments since 1998, targeting a book-built issue with a Rs 2,080 crore fresh component and an offer-for-sale of 8.23 million shares, though exact pricing details are still pending announcement.

Subscriptions start November 7 and end November 11, leading to BSE and NSE listings soon after.

The firm supports everyone from corner shops to big chains with POS systems, transaction handling and financing options, making digital payments smoother across India's commerce landscape.

SME IPOs: Smaller Firms with Niche Appeals

Shining Tools IPO

On the SME front, Shining Tools Ltd. kicks things off with a straightforward Rs 17 crore fresh issue of 1.5 million shares at a fixed Rs 114 each.

Opening November 7 and closing November 11, it'll list exclusively on BSE SME.

Founded in 2013, this Faridabad outfit specialises in solid carbide tools like end mills and drills under its Tixna label, serving industries while also refurbishing worn gear to extend its life.

Curis Lifesciences IPO

Curis Lifesciences Ltd. is lining up a Rs 28 crore book-built fresh issue of 2.2 million shares, banded at Rs 120 to Rs 128. Like Shining, it runs from November 7 to 11 but heads to the NSE SME for listing.

Since 2010, the company has grown into a contract manufacturer and marketer of drugs, handling global and local production on loan licenses or for its own labels, covering a broad spectrum of healthcare needs.

Finbud Financial Services IPO

Finbud Financial Services Ltd. jumps in a day earlier, with subscriptions from November 6 to 10 for its Rs 72 crore fresh book-built IPO of 5 million shares at Rs 140 to Rs 142. It also targets NSE SME.

Established in 2012, this platform acts as a middleman linking borrowers to personal, business, or home loans from banks and NBFCs, simplifying access for everyday Indians.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO

Finally, Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd. rounds out the SME batch, opening November 4 alongside Groww for a Rs 85 crore fresh issue of 6.8 million shares at Rs 120 to Rs 125, closing November 7 on NSE SME.

Dealing in spices, grains and pulses under the Shethji banner, it sources and processes items like cumin, chili powder and imported cloves or anise from spots like Vietnam and Sri Lanka, catering to household staples with an in-house edge.