Groww Share Price: Fintech Giant Debuts At 14% Premium On Dalal Street

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent company of fintech unicorn Groww, delivered a strong listing on the Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday, outperforming grey market predictions. The Bengaluru-based company’s shares opened at ₹114 on the BSE, marking a 14% premium over its issue price of ₹100 per share and valuing the firm at ₹70,379 crore. On the NSE, Groww debuted at ₹112 per share, reflecting a 12% gain. Ahead of its debut, Groww’s shares were quoting at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5, indicating a listing price around ₹105. This suggested a modest 5% gain; however, the stock exceeded expectations. The GMP had earlier peaked at ₹14.75 on November 5, 2025, before moderating closer to the listing day.

Strong Investor Response to ₹6,632 Crore IPO

Groww’s ₹6,632.3 crore initial public offering (IPO), open for subscription between November 4 and 7, saw an impressive 17.6 times overall subscription. The issue included a fresh share sale of ₹1,060 crore (10.6 crore shares) and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹5,572.3 crore by existing shareholders.



Category-wise, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 22.02 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed 14.20 times. The retail investor category recorded 9.43 times subscription, highlighting broad-based interest across investor classes.



From Startup to Fintech Giant

Founded in 2017, Groww operates under Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. and has emerged as one of India’s leading direct-to-consumer investment platforms. The app enables retail investors to seamlessly invest in mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and U.S. equities.



With its IPO price band set at ₹95–₹100 per share, Groww was earlier valued at around ₹61,736 crore.



Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.

