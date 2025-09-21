Updated 21 September 2025 at 13:30 IST
GST 2.0: How Will It Impact Middle-Class Residing In Mumbai?
During a period when the festive spirits are high, check out how the revmaped GST will impact Mumbaikars, especially the middle-class.
With effect from September 22, 2025, India’s revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) system introduces a streamlined structure with two primary rates—5% and 18%—and a 40% rate for sin goods. During a period when the festive spirits are high, check out how the revmaped GST will impact Mumbaikars, especially the middle-class.
What’s Getting Affordable?
Daily Necessities
A range of everyday products will shift from the 12% tax bracket to the lower 5% slab, offering relief to household essentials. Items include:
- Personal care products like soaps, toothpastes, and shampoos
- Packaged foods such as snacks, biscuits, and fruit juices
- Dairy essentials like butter and condensed milk
- Affordable clothing and footwear
- Stationery and bicycles
This reduction could ease the financial burden on middle-class families, as small savings on daily purchases accumulate over time.
Home Appliances and Vehicles
Goods previously taxed at 28% may now fall under the 18% slab, reducing costs by up to 8%. Key beneficiaries include:
- Air conditioners and refrigerators
- Large-screen TVs and dishwashers
- Cement, vital for construction
Small cars (under 1,200cc engines) and two-wheelers
These cuts are expected to boost demand, potentially driving sales for companies like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. However, luxury vehicles will remain in higher tax brackets.
Financial Services
There’s potential for insurance premiums, currently at 18%, to move to a lower slab or even gain exemptions, which could make policies more affordable.
What Will Get Costlier?
Certain products will face the steep 40% “sin tax” rate, including:
- Tobacco products and pan masala
- Sugary drinks and carbonated beverages
- Online gaming and betting platforms
- Luxury goods like diamonds
Petroleum products remain outside the GST framework, meaning no relief on fuel prices.
