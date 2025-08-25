GST 2.0 Slabs Expected By Navratri: What Will Get Cheaper Under PM Modi’s Next-Gen Tax Overhaul? Check Full List

The Goods and Services Tax Council, which is led buy the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to rollout the new GST slabs by around September 22, 2025, to boost festive demand in India, according to sources.

These tax slabs will be implemented by September 22, which is going to coincide with Navratri celebrations.

The GST council is expected to meet on September 3-4, 2025 in the national capital to deliberate on the simplified two-structure GST slab of 5% and 18% proposed by the Centre.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hinted that GST reforms may be implemented by Diwali 2025, but now the implementation is said to coincide with Navratri.

What Will Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0?

Under the new GST reforms, everyday essentials will become significantly more affordable -starting from groceries and medicines to televisions and washing machines.

Agricultural equipment, bicycles, and even insurance and education services are set to become cheaper, delivering direct relief to households and farmers while boosting consumption across the economy.

As per people familiar with the matter, there would only be three GST slabs - 5%, 18%, and 40%. Nearly 99% of the goods which fall under the 12% GST slab would fall under the 18% GST slab.