GST Data: Collections Jump From Rs 11.37 Lakh Cr To Rs 22 Lakh Cr In 8 Years, Taxpayers Cross 1.51 Crore

GST collections have more than doubled, rising from Rs 11.37 lakh crore in FY21 to a record Rs 22.08 lakh crore in FY25. | Image: Freepix

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) will complete eight years on July 1, 2025. Launched in 2017, GST replaced a complex mix of 17 local taxes and 13 cesses with a single, unified tax system.

The reform made tax compliance easier, improved transparency, and allowed goods to move freely across states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called it “a path-breaking legislation for New India.” Since its rollout, GST has steadily strengthened the country’s tax base and fiscal position.

GST Data In Eight Years

According to government data, gross GST collections have doubled in just five years, rising from Rs 11.37 lakh crore in FY21 to a record Rs 22.08 lakh crore in 2024–25, marking a 9.4% growth over the previous year.

The average monthly collection in FY25 was Rs 1.84 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.68 lakh crore in FY24 and Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY22.

Monthly GST revenues have also set new records. In April 2025, collections touched an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore, while in May 2025, revenues remained strong at Rs 2.01 lakh crore, rising over 16% compared to the same month last year. Of the May collections, Rs 1.50 lakh crore came from domestic transactions and Rs 51,266 crore from imports.

The GST system has also seen a steady rise in taxpayers. When GST was first implemented in 2017, about 65 lakh taxpayers were registered. Today, that number has grown to more than 1.51 crore active taxpayers.

85% Businesses Report Positive Experience

A recent Deloitte survey titled “GST@8” found that 85% of businesses reported a positive experience with GST, crediting the government’s reforms, regular updates to the GST portal, and clear guidance for taxpayers.

Over the past eight years, GST collections in India have grown steadily. In FY21, collections were Rs 11.37 lakh crore, which increased to Rs 14.83 lakh crore in FY22. The upward trend continued with Rs 18.08 lakh crore in FY23, followed by Rs 20.18 lakh crore in FY24. In FY25, GST collections reached a record Rs 22.08 lakh crore, showing how the tax system has expanded year after year.