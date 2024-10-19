Published 18:06 IST, October 19th 2024
GST on term life insurance premium, senior citizen's health coverage may be exempt
The GoM to decide on the GST rate on life and health insurance met on Saturday and decided to exempt GST on premiums paid for health insurance
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trader in Meerut strips off clothes at GST office to protest 'harassment' by officials | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:06 IST, October 19th 2024