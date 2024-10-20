sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:17 IST, October 20th 2024

GST on Term Life Insurance Premium, Senior Citizen's Health Coverage May Be Exempted

Goods and services tax (GST) on term life insurance premiums, and premium paid by senior citizens for health cover may be exempted. Here's what we know...

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
GST on term life insurance premium, senior citizen's health coverage may be exempted
  • 2 min read
