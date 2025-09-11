GST Reforms to Drive Auto Sector Growth, Says Hyundai India MD

Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim on Thursday said the government’s landmark GST reforms will provide a significant boost to the automobile sector by reducing the tax burden, driving demand and strengthening India’s Make in India vision.

Kim described the GST overhaul as “a pivotal step in building a Viksit Bharat.” He said the changes are expected to encourage domestic manufacturing while also stimulating consumption across both urban and rural markets.

He observed that India is at a turning point in its mobility journey, with customers shifting from value-conscious to value-driven choices. Buyers are now placing greater emphasis on technology, sustainability and safety, while India itself has emerged as a major automotive hub, backed by strong manufacturing capabilities, innovation and skilled talent.

Pointing to Hyundai’s global projects, Kim highlighted hydrogen-powered logistics trucks in North America and the IONIQ 5 autonomous robotaxi being produced in Singapore. These, he said, reflect the company’s focus on next-generation mobility and its long-term commitment to electrification, hydrogen propulsion and autonomous technologies—innovations that Hyundai aims to bring to the Indian market as well.

Outlining Hyundai’s strategy in India, Kim said the company is advancing sustainable technologies such as electric vehicles, flex-fuel models and hydrogen solutions tailored to local requirements. Alongside this, it is expanding a nationwide charging infrastructure to reduce range concerns and make EV adoption easier for customers.

On the policy side, he emphasised that harmonised regulations and consistent incentives are essential for the sector’s growth. The recent GST reforms, he added, are expected to lift consumer sentiment during the festive season and support long-term expansion.

Collaboration remains a core pillar of Hyundai’s approach. Kim pointed to the company’s partnership with IIT Madras and the Tamil Nadu government in developing the Hyundai HTWO Innovation Centre, an R&D facility focused on advancing green hydrogen technology. On the sustainability front, he noted that Hyundai’s Chennai plant is on track to achieve the RE100 renewable energy benchmark by the end of this year.