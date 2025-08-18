Why Are Nestle India, HUL, Britannia, Dabur And Other FMCG Stocks Soaring Today?

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies rallied sharply on Friday after government sources revealed that most common-use items are likely to be moved to the lower 5% GST slab as part of a broader tax rationalisation initiative.

Nestle India led the gains, jumping 6.6% to Rs 1,161.30, while Dabur surged 4.68% to Rs 524.35. Other big movers included Hindustan Unilever, up 3.51% at Rs 2,567.60; Britannia, up 3.40% at Rs 5,483; and Colgate-Palmolive, which gained 2.90% to Rs 2,216.50.

Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer, Emami, Patanjali, Radico Khaitan and Marico also closed higher in the range of 0.7%–2.2%.

Why Are FMCG Stocks Soaring Today?

Market participants cheered the news that food items and everyday household products are likely to attract just 5% GST, down from the current 12%.

Sources said this move, part of the government’s GST rationalisation exercise, is aimed at boosting consumption, easing compliance and giving relief to households.

The announcement comes on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, where he promised a major reform in the GST structure.

“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. Taxes needed by the common man will be reduced substantially, and everyday items will become very cheap. Our MSMEs, our small entrepreneurs, will get a huge benefit. This will give a new boost to the economy,” PM Modi said from the Red Fort.

GST To Be Divided Into Two Slabs

According to government sources, the plan is to simplify the GST system by eliminating the 12% and 28% slabs and retaining just two broad categories: 5% for merit goods and 18% for standard goods.

Luxury and sin goods such as tobacco and pan masala are proposed to be taxed at 40%. Nearly 99% of items in the 12% category are expected to move to 5%, while most items in the 28% slab will shift to 18%.

Analysts say the move could significantly improve demand for FMCG companies, which derive a large portion of their revenue from household essentials.

“A lower GST rate on consumer staples will improve affordability, widen the customer base, and eventually support volume growth,” said a Mumbai-based market strategist.

The proposal, now with the Group of Ministers (GoM), will be discussed at the upcoming GST Council meeting, expected in September or October.